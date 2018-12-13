ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Congresswoman asked Sundar Pichai why Trump show up when I Google 'Idiot'?

Google CEO Sundar Pichai explained Congress members the reason behind the search result of the world idiot.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Earlier it has been reported that Google is showing the picture of the US President Donald Trump when searching the term "idiot" in Google image search. On December 11, Google CEO Sundar Pichai explained the reason behind the search result to the members of Congress during a hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

     

    Zoe Lofgren told Pichai that we think there is "a little man sitting behind the curtain" who was responsible for the results against conservatives.

    Pichai explained, "We provide search today for any time you type in a keyword. We, as Google, have gone out and crawled and stored copies of billions of their pages in our index, and we take the keyword and match it against the pages and rank them based on over 200 signals."

    Congresswoman asked Sundar Pichai why Trump show up on

    "Things like relevance, freshness, popularity, how other people are using it. And based on that, you know, at any given time, we try to find the best results for that query," he added.

    In his explanation, Google CEO has cleared the point from his part and from Google's part. He made the congress members clear that there is no one sitting and manually doing anything with the keywords and search results.

    Read More About: sundar pichai google trump news
    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 16:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue