Congresswoman asked Sundar Pichai why Trump show up when I Google 'Idiot'?

Earlier it has been reported that Google is showing the picture of the US President Donald Trump when searching the term "idiot" in Google image search. On December 11, Google CEO Sundar Pichai explained the reason behind the search result to the members of Congress during a hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

Zoe Lofgren told Pichai that we think there is "a little man sitting behind the curtain" who was responsible for the results against conservatives.

Pichai explained, "We provide search today for any time you type in a keyword. We, as Google, have gone out and crawled and stored copies of billions of their pages in our index, and we take the keyword and match it against the pages and rank them based on over 200 signals."

"Things like relevance, freshness, popularity, how other people are using it. And based on that, you know, at any given time, we try to find the best results for that query," he added.

In his explanation, Google CEO has cleared the point from his part and from Google's part. He made the congress members clear that there is no one sitting and manually doing anything with the keywords and search results.