Coronavirus Effect: 2,000 Free iPhones Distributed To Passengers Aboard Diamond Princess

The coronavirus outbreak is causing havoc across the world leaving thousands of people affected in various ways. Of late, reports regarding the Diamond Princess cruise ship that has been quarantined in Japan are surfacing online. A few days back, it came as shock as nearly 350 passengers aboard the ship (with 3700 passengers) were tested positive for coronavirus.

In such a scenario, the Japanese government has reportedly given 2,000 iPhones for free to passengers aboard the ship, The objective of this move is to distribute free iPhones so that passengers can get in touch with medical professionals, accept drug requests, book an appointment, discuss with psychologists to get out of trauma, and more.

As per Macotakara, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare along with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and the Ministry of Private Affairs provided 2000 free iPhones to passengers of Diamond Princess, the quarantined ship so that they can use the Line app. Basically, these iPhones are pre-installed with the Line app, which will help passengers connect with medical experts in Japan.

Notably, the government body has made sure that each cabin for both the passengers and crew has at least one iPhone so that they are connected and remain updated with the Line app.

Regarding the same, a report by 9to5Mac notes that phones with Google Play Store or App Store registered outside Japan will not be able to download the Line app. Those aboard the cruise ship are also provided with an information manual that will help them find the Line app easily on the iPhones and use it appropriately to stay in touch with doctors and psychologists. Besides all this, they will also receive news updates about the status of the Diamond Princes quarantined on the Yokohama port.

Talking about the scenario aboard the ship, any individual with symptoms related to coronavirus is isolated from the others to ensure that the transmission of the virus is controlled. As of now, the quarantine imposed on the Diamond Princess will come to an end on February 19.

