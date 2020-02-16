Coronavirus Outbreak Delays OnePlus 8 Series Launch, Cancels MWC 2020 And More

Due to the virus threat, some of the largest manufacturers of mobile phones, TVs and other electronics are facing a lockdown. Eventually, there is a delay in the manufacturing outputs ranging from iPhones to LCD TVs thereby forcing brands to either deal with product shortages or postpone their launches. And, for the first time, one of the largest tech shows, the Mobile World Congress has been canceled for this reason.

MWC 2020 Canceled

As the coronavirus has been spreading without any control, the MWC 2020 has been canceled. The reason is that many companies that had to take part in the tech show slated to happen in Barcelona starting from February 24, 2020 backed out of the event. Eventually, GSMA, the organizer of MWC had to cancel the trade show. For the uninitiated, LG, Nokia, Vivo, Sony, Amazon, NVIDIA and many others backed out of the trade show this time.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Out Of Stock

Earlier this month, the ROG Phone 2 went out of stock as there is a slowdown in the supply chain. The company announced that the gaming smartphone will not be made available for sale until there are updates regarding the supply chain in China.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Accessories Could Be Delayed

While many companies has to reschedule the launch of their upcoming flagships slated to happen during MWC 2020, Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy S20 series at the Unpacked Event 2020 completely unaffected by coronavirus. However, due to the virus outbreak, it looks like there will be an impact on the availability of the Galaxy S20 accessories from China. Still, there will be third-party accessories for these new smartphones.

OnePlus 8 Series Delayed

As per rumors and speculations, the OnePlus 8 series was speculated to be launched in March but there seems to be a delay to the coronavirus outbreak. The popular tipster @OnLeaks claims that the production of the upcoming OnePlus smartphones in China has been stopped resulting in a delay in the shipment of these devices.

Apple Stores Shut Temporarily

Apart from MWC 2020, individual brands are also affected for various reasons. Well, the upcoming iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 speculated to see the light of the year in March has also faced manufacturing delays due to coronavirus. Besides the iPhone 9 production delay, the company has shut down 42 stores in the mainland China on a temporary basis to prevent the spread of the virus.

Redmi Note 8 Price Hike

Xiaomi is reportedly facing a slowdown in the supply-chain in China due to the virus outbreak. Eventually, the company has increased the price of the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant of the Redmi Note 8 in India by Rs. 500 in both online and offline channels. It is believed that this is a temporary price hike.