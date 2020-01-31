ENGLISH

    Coronavirus Said To Affect Samsung Galaxy S20 Accessories Availability

    Coronavirus is spreading like wildfire across the world. Scientists are still working out for a vaccine. We recently heard how coronavirus can impact on iPhone manufacturing. Now, a new report suggests that Samsung's upcoming flagship phone will also face the coronavirus heat.

    Coronavirus Said To Affect Samsung Galaxy S20 Accessories Availability

     

    According to a report, the outbreak in China might affect the production and shipment of the smartphone accessories market. As most of the cases and protections covers are manufactured in China, this will have a global impact on the availability of accessories and cases.

    Samsung's going to take a hit due to this issue as the company is all set to launch its next flagship smartphone -- the Samsung Galaxy S20. Unlike some brands, where the device will only be sold in select markets, the Galaxy S20 will be sold across the world and a shortage of accessories means, users have to use the phone without proper protection.

    The Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and the S20 Ultra are launching on February 11 in the US and the company is likely to introduce these smartphones in India soon after the global launch event.

    This does not mean that there will be no cases or third-party accessories as some brands likely to stock up the accessories well before the launch. However, it will be limited in number and there is a possibility that you might not be able to buy a case that you are looking for.

    This Won't Affect India

    This might not be a bigger issue in India. For one, Samsung is capable of producing the Galaxy S20 in India and the one sold here is likely to be a made in India product. Similarly, India also has a lot of accessories and smartphone case brands, and they are likely to launch different accessories for the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones.

    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 10:54 [IST]
