Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Case Render Spotted On Weibo
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series is already creating a lot of buzz on the internet. In the latest leak, the case diagram of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has surfaced on Weibo. Yes! we are talking about the next-generation Galaxy Note device which is expected to come in the Q2 of this year.
The South Korean tech giant is already gearing up for the launch of its most speculated Galaxy S20 series which is slated for Samsung Galaxy Unpack even next month. While looking at the case sketch of the Galaxy Note 20 we can say that this is a very early design which the company has prepared for the smartphone. It might be the prototype version of Note 20, and it is not confirmed whether this design will be seen on the final product or not.
According to the reports, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launched is expected in August, similar to the last year's Galaxy Note 10 launch. The Weibo post suggests a similar design of the phone which we have seen on the Galaxy S20 series. The render suggests that the Galaxy Note 20 will feature a rectangular camera module on the back.
The leaked render of the case shows that the right side of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 doesn't feature any physical key where on the left it houses a volume rocker buttons along with power key. At the bottom, the smartphone case houses space for the microphone, speaker grills, slot for S Pen, and a USB Type-C port. At the top, the render shows two holes which might be there for the secondary microphone.
The leaked case design of the Galaxy Note 20 is not final and there is a lot of scope for the change in design because we are still months away from the official launch. So it's better not to jump to any conclusion and wait for more information to arrive.
