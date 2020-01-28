ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Case Render Spotted On Weibo

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Series is already creating a lot of buzz on the internet. In the latest leak, the case diagram of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has surfaced on Weibo. Yes! we are talking about the next-generation Galaxy Note device which is expected to come in the Q2 of this year.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Case Render Spotted On Weibo

     

    The South Korean tech giant is already gearing up for the launch of its most speculated Galaxy S20 series which is slated for Samsung Galaxy Unpack even next month. While looking at the case sketch of the Galaxy Note 20 we can say that this is a very early design which the company has prepared for the smartphone. It might be the prototype version of Note 20, and it is not confirmed whether this design will be seen on the final product or not.

    According to the reports, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launched is expected in August, similar to the last year's Galaxy Note 10 launch. The Weibo post suggests a similar design of the phone which we have seen on the Galaxy S20 series. The render suggests that the Galaxy Note 20 will feature a rectangular camera module on the back.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Case Render Spotted On Weibo

    The leaked render of the case shows that the right side of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 doesn't feature any physical key where on the left it houses a volume rocker buttons along with power key. At the bottom, the smartphone case houses space for the microphone, speaker grills, slot for S Pen, and a USB Type-C port. At the top, the render shows two holes which might be there for the secondary microphone.

     

    The leaked case design of the Galaxy Note 20 is not final and there is a lot of scope for the change in design because we are still months away from the official launch. So it's better not to jump to any conclusion and wait for more information to arrive.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 16:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X