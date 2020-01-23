Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Vs Note 10 Plus Vs Note 10: Which One You Should Buy?

Design And Build Quality

Though all three Galaxy Note 10 models might look similar, the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+ features better build quality with a glass-metal construction, while the Note 10 Lite has a polycarbonate back panel.

Similarly, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite also misses out on features like wireless charging. If these are the features that you look forward to a smartphone, then the Galaxy Note 10 Lite might not be the device for you. All three smartphones have an S-Pen, however, the one on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite does lack some features, compared to the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+.

Display Size And Type

All three phones have big displays and the biggest being on the Note 10+ with a 6.8-inch screen size offering QHD+ resolution. The Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10 Lite features a 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch screens, respectively, both offering FHD+ resolution.

I absolutely love the AMOLED display and all three models should offer a great smartphone experience. The Galaxy Note 10+ is also the only phone with a curved display, whereas the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10 Lite offers flat panel screens. It comes down to the screen size to choose between the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10 Lite, as the Lite variant has a bigger screen.

Hardware Specifications

All three smartphones are powered by an Exynos chipset. The Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+ are based on the Exynos 9825 SoC, whereas the Galaxy Note 10 Lite uses the Exynos 9810 SoC, which was featured on the Galaxy Note 9. At least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, all three smartphones will ace multi-tasking without any issue.

The Exynos 9825 being the latest chipset is more powerful and efficient, which gives the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+ an upper hand over the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. However, the Exynos 9810 is not a slouch either, especially considering the price difference between the models and it should be able to handle heavy tasks without any issue.

Cameras And Imaging

The Galaxy Note 10+ has a quad-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor that has a variable aperture. Similarly, the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+ have a triple camera setup with a similar implementation. All three phones offer a dedicated telephoto and an ultra-wide angle lens, whereas Note 10+ has an additional ToF sensor.

Though the camera setup seems identical on these smartphones, the newer ISP on the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+ should be able to offer better image processing compared to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. All three phones can record 4K videos and also offer OIS for the main camera and telephoto lens.

Battery Life And Charging

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a 4,500 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Note 10+ has a 4,300 mAh battery. Lastly, the Galaxy Note 10 has a 3,500 mAh battery. With respect to battery life, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite should be able to last longer compared to the other two models.

Though all three smartphones have a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing, the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+ are USB 3.1 complaint, whereas the Note 10 Lite is based on USB 2.1 standards, which results in slower data transfer.

Price Comparision

The base variant of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite retails for Rs. 38,999, whereas the Galaxy Note 10 is available for Rs. 69,999 and the Galaxy note 10+ retails for Rs. 79,999. If we look at the price, the Note 10 Lite costs just half of the Note 10+, which makes it an immersive value-for-money smartphone.

Verdict

To summarize, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite does feel like a proper flagship smartphone. When it comes to features, it does not stand a chance against the superior Galaxy Note 10+. However, if you are low on budget, then it can be considered as a Galaxy Note 10 alternative, as it has a bigger display, better battery life. Except for the processor, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite matches or even surpasses the standard set by the Galaxy Note 10.



If you are aiming for the Galaxy Note 10+, then that is the device to buy. If you wanted to get the Note 10, then the Galaxy Note 10 Lite could be the device that you should consider. I personally will choose the Galaxy Note 10+ over the Note 10 and the Note 10 Lite any day.