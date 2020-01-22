Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 10 Things You Should Know

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price

Before we head on to the features, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs. 38,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM and Rs. 40,999 for the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. And, the sale will debut on February 3, 2020.

S-Pen Support

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with S-Pen support as in the other devices in the Note 10 series. It comes with an iconic S-Pen that comes with Bluetooth integration that lets users personalize videos and photos with drawings, animations, and effects, converts handwritten notes to digital text. There is an Air Command feature to navigate, click pictures, edit videos, etc.

Cinematic Display

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite flaunts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. This panel features a tiny front camera at the top so that there is ample screen space and an uninterrupted cinematic experience. The bezels are too slim to add to the cinema-grade viewing experience.

Triple-Camera System

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a capable triple-camera system at its rear. It features a 12MP Dual Pixel primary sensor with LED flash, OIS and f/1.7 aperture, a 12MP secondary telephoto lens with OIS and f/2.4 aperture, and a 12MP tertiary ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Camera Capabilities

The camera has a Super Steady mode, which enables you to record hi-motion videos sans motion blur. There is Live Focus mode, which adds depth-of-field adjustments to blur the background to focus and lock the subject while capturing videos.

High-Resolution Selfie Camera

At the front, this new Samsung smartphone has been launched with a high-resolution 32MP that helps click self-portraits. It is touted that this selfie camera sensor within the cutout at the top center can capture exceptional low-light selfie shots.

Powerful Hardware

The newly launched Samsung smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9 series 9810 SoC based on the 10nm platform. It is touted to have a low-power consumption and seamless multi-tasking with this processor. The same is paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Long-Lasting Battery

A capacious 4500mAh battery powers the smartphone with 25W super-fast charging support from the company. So, users can be free from worrying about the battery as they can be stay connected all through the day.

Samsung Services

The Galaxy Note10 Lite is preloaded with Samsung's ecosystem of intelligent apps and services including Bixby Vision, Lens Mode, Routines, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Health. There is Samsung Knox, which protects users' data against tampering.

Software

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs Android 10 topped with Samsung's One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The One UI 2.0 comes with features such as digital wellbeing, parental control, dark mode, new camera UI design, slo-mo shot from selfie camera, new animations, new sidelight effects, pre-installed Android Auto, etc.