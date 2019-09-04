S-Pen Tricks That Every Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ Users Should Check Out

Take Note And Convert Them Into Text

The S-Pen can be used to take notes without turning on the screen using the S-Pen. To convert a note to text go-to Samsung Notes app, open the required note and long press on the text.

Open Camera And Capture The Movement

To open the camera app on the Galaxy Note 10 series, take out the S-Pen and long press on the multi-function button. To take a photo, just click on the multi-function buttons. Besides, the S-Pen can also be used to zoom into the scene and to flip the primary camera to the selfie camera using air gestures.

Control Volume

Watching an interesting movie? Then, change the volume without touching the actual volume buttons. Take the S-Pen out and swipe up to increase or swipe down to decrease the volume. As of now, this feature works with system apps and YouTube.

Take Screenshots

Taking screenshots on using the S-Pen is an easy process. Take out the S-Pen and select Smart select to take the exact screenshot and customize it using the built-in image editor.

Messaging was never this fun. To send a live message take out the S-Pen and select Live Message. Capture a photo and start doodling using the S-Pen and share it on platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etcetera.

AR Doodle

Take your photo and convert it into a doodle with a simple process. To do so, go to AR Doodle, take a photo and start sketching your doodle and share it with either friend, family, or even colleagues.