    S-Pen Tricks That Every Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ Users Should Check Out

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is the latest flagship offering from the South Korean tech giant. Just like every Note device from the company, the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+ come with an S-Pen, but with greater productivity and functionality compared to the previous generations. If you own either of these two devices, then here are some of the cool S-Pen features to check out.

    Take Note And Convert Them Into Text
     

    Take Note And Convert Them Into Text

    The S-Pen can be used to take notes without turning on the screen using the S-Pen. To convert a note to text go-to Samsung Notes app, open the required note and long press on the text.

    Open Camera And Capture The Movement

    Open Camera And Capture The Movement

    To open the camera app on the Galaxy Note 10 series, take out the S-Pen and long press on the multi-function button. To take a photo, just click on the multi-function buttons. Besides, the S-Pen can also be used to zoom into the scene and to flip the primary camera to the selfie camera using air gestures.

    Control Volume

    Control Volume

    Watching an interesting movie? Then, change the volume without touching the actual volume buttons. Take the S-Pen out and swipe up to increase or swipe down to decrease the volume. As of now, this feature works with system apps and YouTube.

    Take Screenshots
     

    Take Screenshots

    Taking screenshots on using the S-Pen is an easy process. Take out the S-Pen and select Smart select to take the exact screenshot and customize it using the built-in image editor.

    Send Live Messages

    Messaging was never this fun. To send a live message take out the S-Pen and select Live Message. Capture a photo and start doodling using the S-Pen and share it on platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etcetera.

    AR Doodle

    AR Doodle

    Take your photo and convert it into a doodle with a simple process. To do so, go to AR Doodle, take a photo and start sketching your doodle and share it with either friend, family, or even colleagues.

