    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With S-Pen Lands In India For Rs. 38,999 Onwards

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, a toned-down variant of the flagship device in the Note series launched back in 2019 has been launched in India. This smartphone was announced alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite, which is slated to be launched in the country soon.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price And Availability
     

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available in three color options - Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Auro Red. The smartphone priced at Rs. 38,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM and Rs. 40,999 for the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. This smartphone will be available via both leading online and offline retailers from February 3, 2020.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launch Offers

    When it comes to the launch offers, Samsung has come up with an upgrade promotion for those who are interested in buying the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Going by this offer, buyers will get up to Rs. 5,000 discount on the purchase if they have are an existing Samsung smartphone user.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specifications
     

    To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been launched with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It gets the power from an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9 series 9810 SoC based on the 10nm platform instead of the Snapdragon 855 SoC used by the Galaxy S10 Lite.

    For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a triple-camera system comprising a 12MP Dual Pixel primary sensor with LED flash, OIS and f/1.7 aperture, a 12MP secondary telephoto lens with OIS and f/2.4 aperture, and a 12MP tertiary ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera is a 32MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2.

    A 4500mAh battery fuels the Samsung smartphone along with support for the company's proprietary Super-Fast charging tech. There is support for S-Pen stylus, which is inbuilt and an in-display fingerprint sensor too. This stylus will perform the usual capabilities such as Air Commands as the other devices in the Galaxy Note 10 series. And, the S-Pen has Bluetooth integration too.

    What We Think

    The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite priced starting from Rs. 38,999 is definitely a good buy for those who want to experience premium features such as the S-Pen stylus, fast charging capability, and more within a budget. However, we are yet to see how well the device competes with rivals after its release.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 14:19 [IST]
