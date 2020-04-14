Just In
- 21 min ago Meizu 17, Meizu 17 Pro Appear On MIIT Website; Launch Imminent
-
- 27 min ago How Supercomputers Might Be The Key To Cure, Control Coronavirus
- 1 hr ago Motorola Edge With Waterfall Display Making Debut On April 22
- 2 hrs ago Oppo Ace2 With 65W Fast Charging, AirVOOC 40W Wireless Charging Announced
Don't Miss
- News Passenger train services suspended until May 3
- Movies Kangana Ranaut Makes Perfect Cupcakes In The First Attempt
- Sports Rumour Has It: Liverpool consider Mbappe if Mane joins Real Madrid
- Finance Sectors That Will Be Worst Hit Due To The Lockdown
- Lifestyle Lockdown Extended: Top 10 Points from PM Narendra Modi Speech on April 14
- Automobiles Coronavirus Lockdown: List Of New Car Launches Which Have Been Delayed In India
- Education Top 15 Ambedkar Quotes On Education For Students
- Travel Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: List Of Things And Places In India Named After B. R. Ambedkar
Coronavirus Effect: New Google Video Pays Homage To Healthcare Workers
Google is coming up with different ways to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the search giant shared a video praising healthcare workers and their efforts and thanked the medical professionals battling the pandemic. Now, Google has released another video showing people helping one and another during the lockdown.
Google Video During Lockdown
Dubbed "Where There's Help, There's Hope", the new Google video focuses on common people worldwide helping the elderly and the poor in these trying times. The video highlights the coronavirus lockdown and how people are helping those in need, including small businesses, neighbors, communities, and others.
What’s The Purpose?
The Google video was posted on Google trends to show the company's solidarity to overcome the global crisis. The video is also a special homage to healthcare personnel. A blog post by Google, along with the video reads: "We thank them for every late night, every extra shift... We thank them for showing up every day and night, all in service of saving lives and helping others."
It was found that people are searching for other ways to help others to stay positive during the continuing lockdown. Google notes that "How to help" searches on its platform have multiplied over the past few weeks. The 1:30 minute-long video on Google Trends is also a sign of gratitude, not just for medical care personnel, but to other common people extending their support.
Google Contributes To Combat Coronavirus
Recently, Google pledged $800 million to various health organizations around the world. The funds are aimed to help researchers and businesses that have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Google said that depending on the nature, it will be aiding with monetary funds, ad credits or cloud services.
Apart from this, Google also formed a partnership with Apple to develop a new Bluetooth-based contact tracing solution. The new feature turns smartphones into COVID-19 tracking devices and alerts users to limit their proximity with infected people.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
43,544
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
14,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900