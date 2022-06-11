Covid-19 Booster Dose In India: How To Find Covid-19 Booster Dose Centers Near You? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Covid-19 is still a serious threat to mankind, especially with the number of infected cases rising again. This is also why a vaccine against the Covid-19 virus is so important. Most of us now have received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which makes us eligible for the third dose. Here's all you need to know about the Covid-19 booster dose in India.

How To Check If You're Eligible For Covid-19 Booster Dose?

The booster dose, as the name suggests, helps in building immunity and better fight against the deadly Covid-19 virus. Here is the list of criteria to get the Covid-19 third or booster dose:

Criteria 1: You must be aged 16 and above, and should have received the Covid-19 second dose

Criteria 2: You must have completed three months after getting the second Covid-19 vaccine dose

Criteria 3: If you have tested positive for Covid-19 during this period, you need to wait for further 12 weeks (or four more months) before getting the Covid-19 booster dose.

How To Find Covid-19 Booster Dose Center Near You?

Firstly, you need to register yourself to get the covid-19 booster dose on the Aarogya Setu or Cowin portal. Here are the steps to find a Covid-19 booster dose center near you:

Step 1: Firstly, open the cowin.go.in website or head over to the Aarogya Setu app on your phone

Step 2: Provide the required login details

Step 3: If you're eligible for the third or booster dose, you can see the tab mentioned there for the same

Step 4: Click on the Schedule button > search your location by PIN or by district

Step 5: Next, you will see the available dates for the Covid-19 booster shot. Choose the date, time, and place of your choice and click on book.

Step 6: The appointment confirmation will directly appear on the Aarogya Setu app or via SMS to your registered mobile number

It should be noted that only selected government hospitals are offering a free third dose of vaccine. One can also click on the Paid button to get information about private hospitals to get the booster dose. Additionally, one can also walk-in into hospitals offering the booster dose with their Aadhar and other details.

