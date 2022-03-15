CoWIN Registration Step By Step Process: How To Register Online For Covid Jabs For 12-To-14-Year-Olds? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most important aspects on the global level. India has currently vaccinated most of the population aged 18 years and above. Now, even children are eligible to get their vaccine shots. The Union Health Ministry has opened the slots for the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 14 years.

CoWIN Registration For 12- To 14-Year-Olds

Just like adults, children will also need to register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the CoWIN platform. The CoWIN registration for children will open on March 16, allowing kids to register for the COVID jabs, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

To note, CoWIN registrations and COVID-19 vaccine for those aged between 15 to 18 are already underway. The Ministry also stated that over 40 lakh children in the 15 to 18 age group were administered the Covid-19 vaccine.

On the other hand, children aged between 12 to 14 will get the Corvbevax COVID-19 vaccine, unlike the Covi-Shield or Covaxin that most adults got. CoWIN registration will begin on March 16 at 9 AM for all children between the said age group.

How To Register On CoWIN For 12 To 14 Years?

Here are the steps to register on CoWIN for those aged between 12 to 14 years:

Step 1: Open the CoWIN website or click on this link to register

Step 2: Children can register with their family members or separately. Children can provide the phone number of their parents or guardians to register

Step 3: Next, children aged between 12 to 14 can use Aadhaar card to complete their registration

Step 4: In case children don't have their Aadhar card, they can use their student ID card to complete the registration

Step 5: Children will also have to provide other details like their name, age, and so on.

Step 6: Once done, the registration is completed and a message will appear on the registered mobile number.

In related news, CoWIN registration and updates for elders aged 60 and above are open for their booster dose or third shot. The health minister urged people aged 60 and above to take the booster dose. "Everyone aged 60+ will now be able to get precaution doses. I urge the families of children and people aged over 60 to get them vaccinated," he tweeted.

