COVID-19 Vaccine For 15 To 18 Years: How To Book Slots Online

The Indian Prime Miniter Narendra Modi announced over the weekend that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 15 to 18 years will begin soon in the country. The drive will start on January 3, 2022, but the registration for the same will debut on January 1, 2022. Adhering to this, the CoWIN portal will add an additional slot so that students can book their slot.

In order to book their COVID-19 vaccine slot on the CoWIN portal, students have to use their ID cards. This step has been taken so that some students who might not have an Aadhaar card can use their ID cards for this purpose.

Notably, the Indian government has approved two vaccines for those aged between 15 and 18 years. There will be two vaccines available and people have to choose between two doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and three doses of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D. Also, these vaccines have been cleared for children aged 12 years and above as well.

How To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Slot For Children

The process of booking a COVID-19 vaccine slot for children is similar to that of adults. To register for the COVID-19 vaccine slot, children have to head over to the CoWIN portal and register using their Aadhaar card or mobile number. The student ID can be used as an alternative to the Aadhaar card.

After successfully registering for the same, students will be able to find their nearest vaccine center and book an appointment whenever available from January 3, 2022. The portal lets students find the nearest vaccine center as per their state, district, or Pincode. Also, the portal lets find the nearest vaccine center on Google Map as well. There will be three options listed on the screen for them to choose from.

As the registrations will be live on the CoWIN portal, kids aged 15 to 18 years can register for the same using their mobile number or ID on the UMANG and Aarogya Setu apps as well. These apps are developed by the Indian government and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store as per the phone that is used.

