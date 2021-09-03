How To Check COVID-19 Vaccine Availability On Google Maps Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In recent months, one of the key topics of discussion has been the availability of COVID-19 vaccine. As people are looking out for the vaccine availability near them, Google has rolled out the ability for users to check vaccine-related information on its platforms including Maps, Assistant and Search.

Now, Google Maps has the ability to show information related to the availability of COVID-19 vaccine and appointments to take up the jab in India. Already, this was available on numerous platforms such as WhatsApp.

COVID-19 Vaccine Availability On Google Maps

It has been revealed that over 13,000 locations on Google Maps will show vaccine availability related information. These details will be provided by real-time data from the CoWIN APIs. This information will be added in the latest update of Google Maps that will be rolled out this week. If you have not received the new feature, then you need to wait for a few days.

As per the announcement by Google, users can find a slew of details related to COVID-19 vaccine via a single search. Some details include vaccine availability slots at each inoculation center, pricing of the vaccine, doses offered at the center and links to the CoWIN website to book the slots.

How To Check COVID-19 Vaccine Availability On Google Maps, Search

As per the official blog post, the vaccine availability-related details will appear when users search for vaccine centers near them or other specific details on Google Maps, Search and Assistant. To do so, users need to look out "COVID-19 vaccines near me" on any of these Google applications.

The vaccine-related information will appear in eight Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, and Marathi. Also, Google assured that it will closely partner with the CoWIN team to roll out this ability to all vaccination centers across India.

Having said that you can check vaccine availability slots near you via Google platforms such as Search, Maps and Assistant, you can go ahead and book the vaccine slots from the same via the CoWIN website. For more details regarding this development, you need to wait for the update to be rolled out, as mentioned above.

