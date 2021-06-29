How To Link Passport To COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Finally, there is good news for international travelers amidst the pandemic chaos. The CoWIN portal is now letting users link their COVID-19 vaccination certificates to their passports to certify them for international travel. This was announced by the official handle of the Aargoya Setu app via its Twitter handle.

Notably, the Centre has issued some guidelines to correct or update your passport details in your COVID-19 vaccination certificate online. Once you update the same, you will get a new updated vaccine certificate in just a few seconds.

If there is any mismatch in the details wherein the name in the certificate and passport do not match, then you can request a name correction on the website. However, this can be done only once, so you should make sure there are no mistakes while entering the details.

How To Add Passport Number In CoWIN Portal

Having said that, let's take a look at how to link your passport to your COVID-19 vaccination certificate from here. Notably, you need to add the passport details to the CoWIN portal in order to link it to your vaccine certificate. Check how to do the same from below.

Step 1: Visit the official CoWIN portal at www.cowin.gov.in.

Step 2: Log into your account with your credentials.

Step 3: Select the option stating, 'Raise an issue'.

Step 4: Click on 'Passport' option and choose the beneficiary whose certificate you need to link to the passport from the drop-down menu.

Step 5: Enter the passport number.

Step 6: Submit the details.

How To Make Corrections To Personal Details

As mentioned above, if you have to make any corrections to your personal details, then you can do it only once. Here is how to make edits to your personal details.

Step 1: Visit the official CoWIN portal at www.cowin.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the 'Raise an issue' option.

Step 3: Click on the 'Correction in certificate' option and choose the beneficiary whose details you want to change from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Click the option to which you want to make corrections and edit the details.

Step 5: Click 'Submit'.

That's it! Your passport will be linked to your COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

