Just In
- 1 hr ago Realme Narzo 30 First Sale Today In India: Is It Worth Buying?
- 2 hrs ago Belkin Boost Charge 10W Wireless Charging Stand Plus Bluetooth Speaker Review: High On Practicality
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Funzone Daily Quiz Answers For June 29, 2021
- 2 hrs ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 29 Brings Elite Pass, Free Top Up, More
Don't Miss
- Movies RRR: Makers Drop Major Updates Of The Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer!
- News Mixing vaccines generates robust immune system against COVID-19: Oxford study
- Lifestyle COVID-19 Delta And Delta Plus Variants: Frequently Asked Questions
- Education National Statistics Day 2021: Know Career Options And Courses In Statistical Science
- Finance Nomura Gives ‘Buy' On 4 Auto Stocks And See Upside Of Up To 32%
- Sports T20 World Cup 2021: Shifting the tournament to UAE was a tough decision: Sourav Ganguly
- Automobiles Gravton Quanta Electric Bike Launched In India At Rs 99,000: 320km Range, Mobile App, Fast Charging
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In July
How To Link Passport To COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
Finally, there is good news for international travelers amidst the pandemic chaos. The CoWIN portal is now letting users link their COVID-19 vaccination certificates to their passports to certify them for international travel. This was announced by the official handle of the Aargoya Setu app via its Twitter handle.
Notably, the Centre has issued some guidelines to correct or update your passport details in your COVID-19 vaccination certificate online. Once you update the same, you will get a new updated vaccine certificate in just a few seconds.
If there is any mismatch in the details wherein the name in the certificate and passport do not match, then you can request a name correction on the website. However, this can be done only once, so you should make sure there are no mistakes while entering the details.
How To Add Passport Number In CoWIN Portal
Having said that, let's take a look at how to link your passport to your COVID-19 vaccination certificate from here. Notably, you need to add the passport details to the CoWIN portal in order to link it to your vaccine certificate. Check how to do the same from below.
Step 1: Visit the official CoWIN portal at www.cowin.gov.in.
Step 2: Log into your account with your credentials.
Step 3: Select the option stating, 'Raise an issue'.
Step 4: Click on 'Passport' option and choose the beneficiary whose certificate you need to link to the passport from the drop-down menu.
Step 5: Enter the passport number.
Step 6: Submit the details.
How To Make Corrections To Personal Details
As mentioned above, if you have to make any corrections to your personal details, then you can do it only once. Here is how to make edits to your personal details.
Step 1: Visit the official CoWIN portal at www.cowin.gov.in.
Step 2: Select the 'Raise an issue' option.
Step 3: Click on the 'Correction in certificate' option and choose the beneficiary whose details you want to change from the drop-down menu.
Step 4: Click the option to which you want to make corrections and edit the details.
Step 5: Click 'Submit'.
That's it! Your passport will be linked to your COVID-19 vaccination certificate.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
57,570
-
6,999
-
8,499
-
9,746
-
5,315
-
18,999
-
10,604
-
29,075
-
27,490
-
42,390