How To Update COVID-19 Vaccine Status On Aarogya Setu Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Aarogya Setu app has added a new feature, which indicates if you have received your jab of the COVID-19 vaccine or not. Eventually, this new feature will have a major role to play in the future of travel. If you received your vaccination, then you should head on to the app developed by the Indian government and update your vaccine status.

If you have taken your first dose, then the Aarogya Setu feature will show that you are partially vaccinated. On the other hand, when both the doses have been administered, it will show the status as 'Vaccinated'. So, once you take the COVID-19 vaccine, make sure to update your vaccination status in the Aarogya Setu app. Notably, the app will notify you to update your vaccine status as soon as you open it after taking up the first dose itself.

For the uninitiated, here we detail how to change your vaccination status in Aarogya Setu app after getting the COVID-19 vaccination. Already, we saw how to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot via Aarogya Setu among other options that are available.

How To Update COVID-19 Vaccine Status On Aarogya Setu

To update your vaccine status on Aarogya Setu, do follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: First, download the Aarogya Setu app on your Android or iOS device via Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Install the app and configure it. Check out this link to know how to set up Aarogya Setu app.

Step 3: Once it is set up, Aarogya Setu will take you to the option wherein you can update your vaccine status.

Step 4: Complete the self-assessment to update vaccine status. It will show if you are partially or fully vaccinated.

Do keep in mind that the status depends on your self-assessment. It is important to get the OTP to update it from unverified status to verified. If you have got only the first dose, then Aarogya Setu app will show a single blue border with status "partially vaccinated". On the other hand, for those who have received both the doses, it will show double blue border with status "vaccinated".

