    How To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Via Phone Call

    By
    |

    The COVID-19 vaccination slots are open for people aged between 18 and 44 years since the past few weeks. There are no walk-ins for people in this age group to avail the vaccine. They can avail it only on registering for the COVID-19 vaccine only by booking an appointment.

     

    Previously, we have seen how to book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine via the CoWIN portal, Aarogya Setu app, and UMANG app. However, a large number of people living in rural areas struggle to book an appointment. To bring relief to them, the government of India has come up with a helpline to enable booking or registration of COVID-19 vaccine slot via a phone call.

    The National Health Authority (NHA) chief RS Sharma stated that it is possible to book the COVID-19 vaccine slot via helpline number 1075.

    How To Book COVID-19 Vaccination Slot On Call?

    Follow the steps mentioned here to book the COVID-19 vaccination slot via call.

    Step 1: Dial the helpline number 1075 on your phone.
    Step 2: Once the call is connected, you will be asked if you know the CoWIN details or book a. vaccine slot.
    Step 3: Press 2 to book or register a slot for the vaccination. Make sure to keep your documents including Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, pension passbook, passport, voter ID or NPR smart card handly.
    Step 4: Follow the procedure stated by the representative to book or register an appointment.

    On cross-checking, it is possible only to register for the vaccination right now. You cannot book an appointment via the helpline number as yet. We believe that it won't take a long time for the helpline to let people book their vaccine appointments.

    Given that this is an additional way to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot, you can try to do the same via the other options given above. Apart from that, we also know that third-party apps can integrate the CoWIN API in order to help find an available slot and book it to get their jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. Already, we have seen some of these third-party websites and tools that will help you book an available COVID-19 vaccine slot.

    Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 12:23 [IST]
    X