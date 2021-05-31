Just In
- 2 min ago Apple iPhone 13 To Leverage Samsung, LG ProMotion OLED Panels; Production Begins
- 26 min ago Reliance Jio Re-Launches Rs. 98 Prepaid Pack: Here's Why
- 1 hr ago Most Searched Smartphones In Flipkart: Vivo V15, iPhone 8, Oppo F11 Pro, Realme 3 Pro And More
- 1 hr ago iQOO Z3 5G Amazon Page Goes Live; Snapdragon 768G SoC, 8GB RAM In Tow
Don't Miss
- Finance Kotak Mahindra Bank Revises Interest Rates On FD, Check New Rates Here
- Movies Amrita Rao Gives Hilarious Reaction To 'Jal Lijiye' Memes; Hubby Anmol Says 'She's So Naughty'
- News 'Tarzan' actor Joe Lara passes away at 58 in US plane crash
- Sports Kyle Jamieson recalls 'interesting experience' of leaving IPL abruptly
- Automobiles Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 Starts Arriving At Showrooms: Here Is Everything You Need To Know!
- Education NCVT MIS ITI Result 2021 Declared At ncvtmis.gov.in
- Lifestyle On Sobhita Dhulipala’s Birthday, Why Her Fashion Is Aspirational And Her 5 Stunning Slay-Worthy Looks
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Delhi In June
How To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Via Phone Call
The COVID-19 vaccination slots are open for people aged between 18 and 44 years since the past few weeks. There are no walk-ins for people in this age group to avail the vaccine. They can avail it only on registering for the COVID-19 vaccine only by booking an appointment.
Previously, we have seen how to book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine via the CoWIN portal, Aarogya Setu app, and UMANG app. However, a large number of people living in rural areas struggle to book an appointment. To bring relief to them, the government of India has come up with a helpline to enable booking or registration of COVID-19 vaccine slot via a phone call.
The National Health Authority (NHA) chief RS Sharma stated that it is possible to book the COVID-19 vaccine slot via helpline number 1075.
How To Book COVID-19 Vaccination Slot On Call?
Follow the steps mentioned here to book the COVID-19 vaccination slot via call.
Step 1: Dial the helpline number 1075 on your phone.
Step 2: Once the call is connected, you will be asked if you know the CoWIN details or book a. vaccine slot.
Step 3: Press 2 to book or register a slot for the vaccination. Make sure to keep your documents including Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, pension passbook, passport, voter ID or NPR smart card handly.
Step 4: Follow the procedure stated by the representative to book or register an appointment.
On cross-checking, it is possible only to register for the vaccination right now. You cannot book an appointment via the helpline number as yet. We believe that it won't take a long time for the helpline to let people book their vaccine appointments.
Given that this is an additional way to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot, you can try to do the same via the other options given above. Apart from that, we also know that third-party apps can integrate the CoWIN API in order to help find an available slot and book it to get their jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. Already, we have seen some of these third-party websites and tools that will help you book an available COVID-19 vaccine slot.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476
-
34,155
-
25,866
-
9,999
-
19,999
-
26,035
-
56,770
-
24,119