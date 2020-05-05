Just In
COVID-19 Pandemic A Boon For ISRO Chandrayaan-3, Gaganyaan Missions?
COVID-19 pandemic recently brought the entire country to a standstill. ISRO too halted the launch of satellites and preparations for various missions including the Gangayaan, Chandrayaan-3, and others. However, now it looks like these missions might face a very uncertain future, more so because ISRO scientists are being forced to continue working from home.
ISRO Gaganyaan, Chandryaan-3 Missions
The Chandrayaan-3, as the name suggests, was ISRO'snext attempt to get a lander on the lunar surface. While the Vikram lander aboard the Chandrayaan-2 mission had a hard landing on the South Pole of the Moon, the Chandryaan-3 mission is ISRO's next attempt to continue exploring the Moon.
Next up, the Gaganyaan mission is India's first manned mission, where handpicked astronauts were to be trained in Russia and sent to the lower-Earth orbit. The mission was scheduled for liftoff in December 2021.
What Happens To ISRO Missions Now?
Even during these uncertain times, ISRO's Gagnyaan and Chndrayaan-3 missions could have a bleak of hope. Already on a tight budget, these missions were facing many hurdles. However, looking at the global scenario, the crude oil prices are going down and components are awaiting in factories, which makes future orders come at a bargain.
If ISRO could play its cards right, the COVID-19 pandemic could be in its favor. Let's take a look at the Chandrayaan-3 mission with a significantly lesser budget than its predecessor. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is expected to cost roughly Rs. 6.15 billion, which is much lesser than the Chandrayaan-2 mission at Rs. Rs. 9.7 billion.
What's more, the Chandrayaan-2 featured an orbiter, which can again be used in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. ISRO officials have already confirmed that the orbiter is in good condition and can continue operating for a few more years to come, which further helps save costs.
What Happens After COVID-19 Lockdown Ceases
In an earlier interview, ISRO Chairman K. Sivan said that ISRO was also in a lockdown like the rest of the country. There wasn't much they could do till the lockdown is lifted, even if the scientists are working from home.
Once the lockdown ceases, the mission preparations will continue in full swing, the astronauts for Ganagayan will resume training, and so. If all goes accordingly, we might have the missions not far away from the schedule.
