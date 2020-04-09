ISRO GISAT-1 Satellite Launch Further Postponed Due To Coronavirus Lockdown News oi-Sharmishte Datti

ISRO has further moved the launch date of the GISAT-1 communication satellite because of the lockdown imposed on the country. This is the second time the launch of the satellite is being delayed. Earlier, the ISRO GISAT-1 satellite was scheduled to launch on March 5 but was postponed due to technical reasons.

ISRO Postpones GISAT-1 Satellite Launch

According to inside sources, ISRO was planning to launch the satellite in April after the initial delay. However, with the COVID-19 crisis and the entire country in lockdown, ISRO has decided to push the launch date further. In a statement, the revised launch date will be informed in due course.

"But now we cannot launch GISAT-1 due to lockdown. An exercise like launching a satellite requires nearly 1,000 people to do deal with its various aspects," a source cited. But for now, there's no new tentative date announced.

All of the ISRO satellites are launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. However, ISRO has been working towards helping the country combat the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier reports noted that ISRO was now developing ventilators to supply it to regions that need it the most. Moreover, ISRO employees have also donated funds to help deal with the medical emergency.

ISRO GISAT-1 Satellite

Going into the details about the satellite, the ISRO GISAT-1 is an Earth-observing satellite that roughly weighs around 2,275 kg and has a lifespan of seven years. ISRO had earlier pointed out that the satellite will have multi- and hyper-spectral imagery along with the 700 mm Ritchey-Chretien telescope for earth observation and data collection.

The GISAT-1 satellite is also equipped with a high-resolution camera to help with the near real-time observation of the Indian subcontinent under cloud-free conditions at frequent intervals. The aim is to monitor the entire country to help determine natural disasters.

It is designed to obtain spectral signatures of agriculture, forestry, mineralogy, disaster warning, cloud properties, snow, glaciers, and oceanography. At the same time, the GISAT-1 satellite will help keep constant vigilance on borders.

Best Mobiles in India