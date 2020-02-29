Just In
ISRO Unveils India’s First Agile Earth Observation Satellite GISAT-1
ISRO is set to launch the GISAT-1 satellite in a few days and has revealed the first glimpse of the satellite between two halves of the GSLV-F10's payload fairing. The GISAT-1 satellite will be India's first agile Earth observation satellite operating from the geostationary orbit. The launch is scheduled for liftoff on March 5.
ISRO Satellite Launch
The GISAT-1 satellite weighs about 2,268 kg and is the first state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite. ISRO plans to place the satellite in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. The new image of the satellite is placed right in between the payload fairing.
The current ISRO plan is to subsequently get the satellite to the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system. A four-meter diameter ogive-shaped (head of a projectile or the nose cone of a rocket) payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight and would mark the 14th flight of the GSLV.
Geo Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1) will be India's first agile Earth observation satellite operating from Geostationary orbit. Launch at 1743 Hrs IST on March 5th by GSLV-F10.— ISRO (@isro) February 28, 2020
This picture shows GISAT-1 between two halves of GSLV-F10's payload fairing#GSLV #GSLVF10 #GISAT1 pic.twitter.com/o2TgmC9l0E
GISAT-1 Satellite
The ISRO GISAT-1 satellite has a mission to keep eyes on India's border. The surveillance satellite will be positioned in such a way, that it can observe and monitor the Indian subcontinent at all times. The satellite will also be equipped with high-resolution cameras to enhance border surveillance.
The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) will carry the GISAT-1 satellite from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) Shar, Sriharikota. If the weather conditions and technical aspects permit, the launch will carry on as scheduled on March 5.
