    ISRO Postpones Launch Of GISAT-1 Satellite Due To Technical Issues

    By
    |

    ISRO is gearing up to launch the GISAT-1 surveillance satellite on March 5. However, a new tweet by the space agency has confirmed that the launch has been postponed due to technical reasons. ISRO has currently not given us a new date for the launch nor has it explained the technical issues causing the delay.

    ISRO GISAT-1
     

    ISRO GISAT-1

    Previously, ISRO had given us details about the GISAT-1 geo imaging satellite. The satellite will help in real-time imaging of the Earth. It will be positioned in an orbit that is 36,000 km away. The images from the satellite will be used for various purposes like agriculture, forestry, mineralogy, diaster warning, and more.

    The GISAT-1 satellite will also be an important tool for surveillance, the reports noted. The satellite will be positioned in at an orbit where the entire Indian subcontinent can be monitored. The GISAT-1 satellite will be crucial to keep an eye on the Indian border and curb activities by terror groups.

    ISRO GISAT-1 Delayed
     

    ISRO GISAT-1 Delayed

    The ISRO GISAT-1 satellite will be launched aboard the GSLV-F10 spaceship. The space agency had explained that the spacecraft is as tall as a 16 storey building and weighs 4,20,300 kgs. As per the earlier schedule, ISRO would send the GISAT-1 satellite aboard the GSLV-F10 from the second launchpad at Sriharikota at 17:43 hours on March 5.

    However, ISRO has cited a few technical issues that have delayed the launch of the geo imaging satellite. Presently, ISRO hasn't explained the exact reasons for the delay or technical issues. Plus, the agency has neither informed the new launch date for the GISAT-1 satellite.

    India's space station

    ISRO also has a couple of ambitious missions lined up for the decade including the Gaganyaan manned mission, Aditya mission to explore the Sun, Chandrayaan-3 to send a lander to the Moon, and also build India's space station.

    Read More About: news isro science
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
