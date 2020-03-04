ISRO Postpones Launch Of GISAT-1 Satellite Due To Technical Issues

ISRO GISAT-1

Previously, ISRO had given us details about the GISAT-1 geo imaging satellite. The satellite will help in real-time imaging of the Earth. It will be positioned in an orbit that is 36,000 km away. The images from the satellite will be used for various purposes like agriculture, forestry, mineralogy, diaster warning, and more.

The launch of GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10, planned for March 05, 2020, is postponed due to technical reasons. Revised launch date will be informed in due course. — ISRO (@isro) March 4, 2020

The GISAT-1 satellite will also be an important tool for surveillance, the reports noted. The satellite will be positioned in at an orbit where the entire Indian subcontinent can be monitored. The GISAT-1 satellite will be crucial to keep an eye on the Indian border and curb activities by terror groups.

ISRO GISAT-1 Delayed

The ISRO GISAT-1 satellite will be launched aboard the GSLV-F10 spaceship. The space agency had explained that the spacecraft is as tall as a 16 storey building and weighs 4,20,300 kgs. As per the earlier schedule, ISRO would send the GISAT-1 satellite aboard the GSLV-F10 from the second launchpad at Sriharikota at 17:43 hours on March 5.

However, ISRO has cited a few technical issues that have delayed the launch of the geo imaging satellite. Presently, ISRO hasn't explained the exact reasons for the delay or technical issues. Plus, the agency has neither informed the new launch date for the GISAT-1 satellite.

ISRO also has a couple of ambitious missions lined up for the decade including the Gaganyaan manned mission, Aditya mission to explore the Sun, Chandrayaan-3 to send a lander to the Moon, and also build India's space station.