    ISRO For Space Cooperation: Here's Why International Collaborations Are Increasing

    By
    |

    ISRO has chalked out a couple of space missions for this decade, including the Gaganyaan mission, the first manned space trip from ISRO. There's also the Chandrayaan-3, another attempt to explore the Moon. At the same time, various countries and the space agency are extending a collaboration for space exploration and defense purposes. Here's why.

    It all started with the low-cost Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) or Mission Mangal. It attracted a lot of interest and attention from other nations, who wished to collaborate with ISRO for space technology. The US, Russia, Japan, and France extended support for various space equipment and technology.

    Last year, India also launched the anti-satellite (ASAT) weapon test that demonstrated the capability to destroy Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) at high altitudes outside the atmosphere. It boosted India's defense system further. The upcoming Gagaynaan mission in 2022 will further place ISRO in the elite club of human space flight.

    Firstly, ISRO and its US counterpart NASA are extending support for deeper cooperation in interplanetary exploration and human space flight missions. Together, the space agencies are set to work on the Space Station as well as lunar missions in the future.

    Take the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) for instance. The launch vehicle was built by a private American space company. The PSLV spacecraft has been the go-to vehicle to launch low-cost small satellites. ISRO has launched LEMUR remote sensing satellites and several private satellites developed by American companies using PSLV.

    Additionally, the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar or the NISAR satellite is another working collaboration between the agencies. NISAR is designed to observe and measure some of the Earth's most complex occurrences. It's set to launch in 2022 and will monitor ecosystem hazards like collapsing of ice-sheets, earthquakes, volcanoes, and more.

    ISRO has a dedicated commercial arm to launch various communication satellites for private companies in India. The Andtrix wing has been crucial for generating income for ISRO. Over the past five years, ISRO has launched numerous foreign satellites from 26 countries, earning Rs. 1,245 crores.

    India is also in constant talks for space diplomacy with many countries. Antrix also has agreements with countries like Japan, Malaysia, France, the US, Germany, and more under commercial agreements. These success stories have attracted the premier space agency for more investments and collaborations.

    Moreover, when it comes to climate and weather disruptions, ISRO has shared its satellite data for the management of natural disasters through various multi-agency bodies. It places ISRO as one of the most eligible agencies for space cooperation.

    Read More About: news isro science
    Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2020

