Just In
- 7 min ago Oppo A31 Renders Out: MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 16MP Triple Camera Tipped
-
- 1 hr ago Andy Rubin Pulls The Plug On Updates For Essential Smartphone
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Mi 10 All Set To Go Official Today: Watch Live Stream Here
- 2 hrs ago Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Review: Enhanced Surround Sound Experience
Don't Miss
- News India is committed to end drug menace: Amit Shah
- Movies Shahid Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Reunite For A Patriotic Film With Karan Johar?
- Lifestyle Shakuntala Devi Actress Vidya Balan’s Colour-Blocked Pujo Sari Is Perfect For Religious Functions
- Sports Royal Challengers Bangalore respond with BRB tweet after Kohli, AB express 'shock'
- Finance Gold Price In India Surges As Coronavirus Cases Cross 60,000, Death Toll Rises
- Automobiles New Hyundai Creta India Launch Date Confirmed: Here Are All The Details Ahead Of Its Launch
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman And Nicobar Islands In 2020
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
ISRO For Space Cooperation: Here's Why International Collaborations Are Increasing
ISRO has chalked out a couple of space missions for this decade, including the Gaganyaan mission, the first manned space trip from ISRO. There's also the Chandrayaan-3, another attempt to explore the Moon. At the same time, various countries and the space agency are extending a collaboration for space exploration and defense purposes. Here's why.
ISRO For Space Cooperation
It all started with the low-cost Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) or Mission Mangal. It attracted a lot of interest and attention from other nations, who wished to collaborate with ISRO for space technology. The US, Russia, Japan, and France extended support for various space equipment and technology.
Last year, India also launched the anti-satellite (ASAT) weapon test that demonstrated the capability to destroy Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) at high altitudes outside the atmosphere. It boosted India's defense system further. The upcoming Gagaynaan mission in 2022 will further place ISRO in the elite club of human space flight.
ISRO, NASA Team Up
Firstly, ISRO and its US counterpart NASA are extending support for deeper cooperation in interplanetary exploration and human space flight missions. Together, the space agencies are set to work on the Space Station as well as lunar missions in the future.
Take the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) for instance. The launch vehicle was built by a private American space company. The PSLV spacecraft has been the go-to vehicle to launch low-cost small satellites. ISRO has launched LEMUR remote sensing satellites and several private satellites developed by American companies using PSLV.
Additionally, the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar or the NISAR satellite is another working collaboration between the agencies. NISAR is designed to observe and measure some of the Earth's most complex occurrences. It's set to launch in 2022 and will monitor ecosystem hazards like collapsing of ice-sheets, earthquakes, volcanoes, and more.
ISRO Antrix Corporation
ISRO has a dedicated commercial arm to launch various communication satellites for private companies in India. The Andtrix wing has been crucial for generating income for ISRO. Over the past five years, ISRO has launched numerous foreign satellites from 26 countries, earning Rs. 1,245 crores.
India is also in constant talks for space diplomacy with many countries. Antrix also has agreements with countries like Japan, Malaysia, France, the US, Germany, and more under commercial agreements. These success stories have attracted the premier space agency for more investments and collaborations.
Moreover, when it comes to climate and weather disruptions, ISRO has shared its satellite data for the management of natural disasters through various multi-agency bodies. It places ISRO as one of the most eligible agencies for space cooperation.
-
23,999
-
19,740
-
22,990
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,639
-
1,03,900
-
15,569
-
15,999
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,870
-
15,100
-
62,899
-
34,639
-
44,900
-
85,590
-
10,958
-
24,000
-
21,450
-
98,400
-
20,000
-
99,840
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000