ISRO To Develop Low-Cost Spacecraft To Boost Commercial Growth

ISRO has a couple of ambitious missions lined up. At the same time, the premier space agency is working on making low-cost launch vehicles. The announcement was made by Vikram Sarabhai Space Center Deputy Director TV Haridas and notes that each of these spacecraft cost Rs. 30-35 crores each and can carry satellites weighing up to 500kg into the orbit.

ISRO Spacecraft

Haridas was part of the panel discussing 'EDGE 2020, The Space Conclave'. The ISRO spacecraft are capable of giving a big commercial boost as it'll cater to the micro, mini, and medium segments of the market. The first of the ISRO low-cost launch vehicle is expected to take off in the next four months, he said.

He added that the biggest advantage is that ISRO can manufacture these vehicles in a turnaround time of three weeks. About $1,600 million will be used for launch vehicles, where $870 million will be channeled for PSLV and the remaining for GSLV spacecraft. About 500 PSLV launch crafts will be sent to space in the next five years, he disclosed.

"The Government Owned Contractor Operated (GOCO) model is picking up very well in space and defense sectors. We want to leverage it to the maximum in the coming days," he said.

India, France Tie Up For Space

In a keynote at a session titled 'Navigating Space Industry - Through Innovation, Agility and Collaboration', Rabin Giles, Director Innovation, CNES Connect, said there is tremendous scope for cooperation between France and India in the development of space technology. He added that India and France can set up a model for the Moon program.

Additionally, Daniel Baker, Director of America's LASP Program announced the new Space Park launch-pad for future explorations. PSR Sastry, Director DSP of DRDO was also present at the session, who highlighted that the agency is trying to make cost-effective technologies work for them.

