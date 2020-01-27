ISRO Gaganyaan To Be A Major Milestone For New India: PM Narender Modi

The organization recently also unveiled its plan for the first space man-mission called the Gaganyaan. ISRO itself has released some details on its next project and has also revealed that it will be roping in international agencies to complete the mission successfully.

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, took the Republic Day 2020 center stage to comment on the first manned-mission by ISRO. Following are the details:

ISRO Gaganyaan mission: A New Milestone for India In 21st Century

According to Modi, ISRO's Gaganyaan mission is going to be a historic achievement for India when it comes to the science and technology department. He further believes that this will be a milestone in the 21st century which India will achieve.

He quoted, "Gaganyaan mission will be a historic achievement in the field of science and technology for India in the 21st century. It will prove to be a milestone for New India".

Modi also said, "On the solemn occasion of Republic Day, it gives me great joy to tell you about 'Gaganyaan'. The country has taken another step towards this goal. In 2022, we will be celebrating 75 years of Independence. And on that occasion, we have to fulfill the pledge to take an Indian into space through the Gaganyaan mission".

This indicates that the Gagayaan's launch will coincide with India's 75 Independence day in the year 2022.

Gaganyan Launch And Funding

ISRO's first manned mission to space has been tipped to take off in 2021. While there is no specific date revealed, its launch in 2021 had been confirmed earlier by Jitendra Singh, Union Minister at one of the Parliamentary sessions.

Just a few days ago, it was reported that ISRO will be taking help from CNES which is a French National Center for Space Studies organization to complete the mission successfully. Now, Modi has revealed that this mission will help the country to develop a strong relationship with Russia as well.

He said, "I am confident this will be another golden chapter of friendship and cooperation between India and Russia. They will be trained for over a year. After that, the responsibility of carrying the hopes and aspirations of the nation and soaring into space will rest on the shoulders of one of them. On the auspicious occasion of Republic Day, I congratulate these four youngsters and the Indian and Russian scientists and engineers associated with this mission," he said.

The Indian government has already sanctioned a huge sum (Rs. 10,000 crores) for the Gaganyaan project. That's not it, four Astronauts from India are said to be receive training from Novespace which is a CNES subsidiary on a modified Airbus A310 (parabolic flights with Air Zero Gravity). This modified spacecraft is said to replicate a zero-gravity environment of the Earth.