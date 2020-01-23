ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ISRO Gaganyaan Mission: Humanoid Vyommitra Unveiled For Mission Trials

    By
    |

    ISRO's ambitious manned mission to space is set to take place in 2022. As a part of the mission, ISRO had recently announced the launch of IDRSS satellites for enhanced communications for the Gaganyaan mission. Now, ISRO humanoid Vyommitra has been unveiled, which will lead the trials before the actual mission.

    ISRO Humanoid Vyommitra Unveiled For Gaganyaan Mission

     

    ISRO Humanoid Vyommitra

    Vyommitra is a half humanoid developed by ISRO and will play a key role in the test trials of the Gaganyaan mission before actual astronauts head out to space. The humanoid Vyommitra was introduced via a tweet by Union Minister Jitendra Singh with a small video. "This prototype of humanoid will go as a trial before Gaganyaan goes with Astronauts," the minister said.

    ISRO has designed Vyommitra to simulate most of the human body functions for the first unmanned Gaganyaan mission. As a half humanoid, Vyommitra doesn't have legs. Sam Dayal, ISRO scientist said to ANI, "Legs are not there. It will try to simulate a human and report back to us. We are doing this as an experiment."

    During the unveiling of the humanoid, Vyommitra introduced herself: "Hello everyone. I am Vyommitra. The prototype of the half humanoid being made for the first unmanned Gaganyaan mission. I can monitor a few module parameters, alert you, and perform life support operations."

    ISRO Gaganyaan Mission

    ISRO has shortlisted four astronauts, but haven't disclosed their identities. The four astronauts will be heading to Russia to begin training that will last for 11 months. ISRO chief K. Sivan said: "In 1984, Rakesh Sharma flew in a Russian module, but this time the Indian astronauts will fly in an Indian module from India."

     

    Once the training is completed, the astronauts will undergo module-specific training in India. The training will take place is the crew and service module designed by ISRO. They will be trained to operate it, work around it, and also perform the simulations.

    The Gaganyaan mission will launch aboard ISRO's heaviest launch vehicle "Bahubali" GSLV Mark-III. The mission will coincide with India's 75th year of independence in 2020. The project has been sanctioned Rs. 10,000 crores, but ISRO may ask for a bigger budget.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news isro science robotics

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue