ISRO Decides Astronauts For Gaganyaan Mission But Doesn’t Disclose Names

ISRO is giving us some more information about the Gaganyaan mission. The ambitious mission is budgeted to cost Rs. 10,000 crores and will take four astronauts to space. ISRO chief K. Sivan noted that four men were shortlisted for the mission and would receive physical fitness training in Russia for 11 months.

Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts Selected

It was earlier reported that four astronauts, handpicked Air Force pilots, would be sent to the low-Earth orbit, where most of the manmade objects in outer space are placed. It was also speculated that women astronauts could be shortlisted. But Sivan has now confirmed that all the astronauts are men.

"I cannot reveal the identities of the four individuals shortlisted for the Gaganyaan mission, but all of them are men," Sivan said to HT. The report also reveals that the first spaceflight, scheduled to take off in 2021 might carry only one astronaut.

"We are designing the mission for three people to go to low earth orbit for seven days. However, whether we send two people or one person and whether they spend seven days in the orbit or one will be decided later on in the mission after the two unmanned flights," Sivan said.

The first flight is very crucial for every mission. Countries like the US, Russia, and China have followed a similar pattern, by sending one astronaut for a very short period. Most likely, the astronauts would begin their physical fitness training in Russia by the end of January.

Astronauts Training Begins Soon

Going into detail, the astronauts will undergo training in various environments to get accustomed to space travel. ISRO plans to train the astronauts for 11 months in Russia, "after which they will receive module-specific training in India. In that, they will train in the crew and service module designed by us, learn to operate it, work around it, do simulations," Sivan said in the report.

Besides, ISRO has signed a contract with the Defense Food Research Laboratory (DFRL). It was earlier reported that Mysore-based DFRL is preparing egg rolls, vegetarian rolls, moong dal halwa, idlis, and pulao for the astronauts. A compact food heater will also be sent for the mission.

Also, several DRDO labs are aiding with the mission. Russia will be helping with the spacesuits for the astronauts, which will also be sent aboard the first test flight, which will carry a humanoid. Sivan also added that India's heaviest launch vehicle 'Bahubali' GSLV Mark III will carry the astronauts to space.

