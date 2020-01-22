ENGLISH

    ISRO Qualcomm NavIC Chips To Soon Embrace Mobiles, IoT In India: What To Expect

    By
    |

    ISRO Qualcomm collaboration is paving way for a new chipset, that comes with NavIC support. ISRO notes that it provided consultation to Qualcomm towards enabling the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), which is similar to the US Global Positioning System or GPS. The new Qualcomm chipset would help accelerate the NavIC adoption in new devices.

    ISRO Qualcomm NavIC Chips To Soon Embrace Mobiles, IoT In India

     

    What Is NavIC?

    To understand NavIC, we need to head back to the nine satellites launched as part of the ISRO IRNSS series. Currently, there are eight satellites in orbit that provide accurate position information service to users in India as well as the region extending up to 1,500 km from its boundary. The name NavIC was coined after the successful launch of the seventh navigation satellite in 2016.

    The satellites are designed to provide two types of information, namely SPS and RS. Standard Positioning Service (SPS) is provided to all users and Restricted Service (RS) is an encrypted service provided only to the authorized users. The navigational system is expected to achieve higher accuracy (better than 20m) in the primary service area.

    ISRO Qualcomm Collaboration

    The space agency said in a statement that the NavIC adoption would accelerate by smartphone original equipment manufacturers. Both Qualcomm and ISRO have collaborated to develop and test the Snapdragon 720G chipset across their upcoming portfolio to support Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), NavIC.

     

    "The OEMs can now release any new models for the Indian market which are NavIC enabled, thus eventually making NavIC as a standard feature in the upcoming handsets, applications, processors, etc. It will also enhance the geolocation capabilities of smartphones within the coverage region of NavIC," ISRO said in a statement.

    The Snapdragon 720G chipset is built on Qualcomm Technologies leading foundational inventions that use location-based position technology. The updated platform now includes Qualcomm Location Suite that supports up to seven satellite constellations, which includes all of NavIC's operating satellites. This enables more accurate location performance, fast time-to-first-fix (TTFF) position acquisition, and improved location-based services.

    Most likely, we can see the NavIC adoption in mobile, automobile, and the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The NavIC support will be available in select Qualcomm chipset platforms and commercial devices. Xiaomi and Realme have already announced to launch smartphones using the chipset.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 16:49 [IST]
