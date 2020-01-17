ENGLISH

    ISRO GSAT-30 Communication Satellite Launched Successfully Onboard Ariane 5 Launch Vehicle

    By
    |

    ISRO has successfully launched the GSAT-30 communication satellite onboard the Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana. The satellite is aimed to provide high-quality television, telecommunications, and other broadcasting services. The rocket blasted off from the Ariane Launch Complex in Kourou, South America.

    ISRO GSAT-30 Satellite Launched Successfully

     

    Arianespace said on its website that it would orbit EUTELSAT KONNECT, a telecommunication satellite for the operator Eutelsat, along with GSAT-30. The same Ariane 5 launch vehicle from the Guiana Space Center was used for the launch and the EUTELSAT KONNECT was released first in the flight sequence at 27 minutes following liftoff.

    ISRO Launches GSAT-30 Satellite

    ISRO tweeted the successful launch where the European space consortium vehicle injected the communications satellite into the orbit. The flight reportedly lasted about 38 minutes. The launch was further confirmed by Arianespace CEO Stéphane Israël, who tweeted the event.

    The GSAT-30 satellite launch marks the first one for the year 2020. "The mission team at the master control facility have already acquired the satellite and they will immediately complete the post-launch operations...." said P Kunhikrishnan, the director of Isro's U R Rao Satellite Center.

    The GSAT-30 satellite was deployed from the lower passenger position of the Ariane 5 launch vehicle. The 3,357 kg weighing satellite was sent to the geostationary transfer orbit (GTO). It is configured on the ISRO I-3K Bus structure for enhanced communication services from GTO in C and Ku bands. The new satellite falls in line with earlier launched communication satellites INSAT and GSAT series.

     

    Purposes Of GSAT-30 Satellite

    ISRO GSAT 30 satellite is equipped with 12 C and 12 Ku band transponders. The satellite will serve as a replacement to the older INSAT-4A with more enhanced coverage and services. The ISRO GSAT-30 satellite has a mission life of 15 years and will be an operational communication satellite for DTH, VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal), and television uplink services.

    The premier space agency notes that the satellite is key to providing the Indian mainland and the islands with Ku band coverage. Plus, it will provide extended coverage in C-band covering the Gulf countries and several Asian countries and the Australian continent.

    Some of the other purposes include cellular backhaul connectivity and also, one Ku band beacon downlink signal for transmitting ground-tracking purpose.

    Read More About: news isro science satellites
    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 12:08 [IST]
