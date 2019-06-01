World Cup Offer: Philips Brings Exciting Deal On Its TV, Audio Range News oi-Priyanka Dua

Taking the World Cup experience to the consumer's homes, TPV Technology has launched a new offer called Hit the Hat-Trick offer with exciting deals.

The five weeks of the offer begins from today and will be available on all popular models in the Philips Home Audio & Television range of products. Customers can avail this offer across online and offline channels.

Arun Menon, Country Business Head, Philips Branded Television and Audio, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said, "I believe that this offer will give them a chance to enjoy the most prestigious tournament through a more immersive viewing experience. With the best in class technology, the Philips Ambilight Television takes visual experience and emotions #beyondthescreen. TPV wishes to team India and all the viewers the best for the upcoming championship."

TPV also ensured a participation opportunity for its customers across purchase slabs starting from Rs. 5,000 and going up to Rs.75,000 and above like customers within a purchase range of Rs. 5,000 - 10,000 are entitled to benefits in kind worth Rs.5,000. Similarly, customers within a purchase range of Rs 10,001 - 25,000 are entitled to benefits worth Rs. 10,000 whereas on purchases worth Rs. 25,001 - 75,000 benefits of Rs.15,000. Customers who spend above Rs. 75,000 will be entitled to benefits worth Rs. 20,000.

Besides one lucky winner, every week will get a chance to win the all-new 65" Philips Ambilight television worth Rs. 1,38,999 in its upgraded three-sided Ambilight avatar. Lucky winners will also be featured on Philips TV social media handles as part of the Philips Ambilight television campaign.

Furthermore, the offer is valid till 7th July 2019 and can be availed on online channels at Amazon.in and Flipkart.com, as well as Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital.

Launch Of The 24" AOC Curved Monitor

The company has recently announced the launch of the all-new 24" AOC curved monitor. The C24V1H model embodies a white glossy finish and is available at leading retail outlets at Rs.10,495.

The monitor entails well-built design with the frameless panel and nice picture quality. The technology implemented ensures a flicker-free display and low blue light for optimum eye care and greater comfort.

The AOC curved monitors, with the arc design and avant-garde style, offer a higher-tech quality in comparison to flat monitors.