Dell Designathon 2.0: Remarkable designs & ideas using Dell Precision

The Dell Designathon 2.0 is a platform where technology meets master-mind creators. The Designathon 2.0 is a 24 hours long challenge, where participants have to come up with killer solutions to ( in fields of Architecture, Engineering, Manufacturing, Fashion & Lifestyle and Media & Entertainment) for 'enabling human progress through design for sustainable urbanization'.

The winning teams were from Mumbai Hackerspace, Agribazaar, Satyam Engineering & Boiled Corn Productions.

Dell Designathon 2.0 received a total of 339 applications to participate in the 2nd iteration of Designathon 2.0, out of which 40 teams with unique ideas and solutions were selected to participate in the event. Over the next few weeks, these teams received mentorship and guidance from the eminent personalities in the specific industry. This Designathon was conducted in collaboration with the Association of Designers of India (ADI).

The Designathon 2.0 was conducted across four different cities to select the top entries from each city. Lastly, the top 10 teams participated in the finale of the challenge in Bengaluru.

The participating team has to build their concept within 24 hours using Precision Tower 5820 and the Dell 43-inch Ultra HD 4K monitor and software of their choice. In fact, the same system was used in the making of the Antman and the Wasp.

Top three exciting concepts from Dell Designathon 2.0

Selfies for sustainability

The core idea is to enable people by giving them a platform to propagate their small ways of bringing about a change in their daily lives. The concept will involve the production of example scenario videos to show how anyone can make a change to the environment with means of sustainability but doing one or more good acts, hashtagging it with and posting it on Facebook/Twitter and other social media channels. This becomes a very effective digital campaign for social change.

No Clogging (preventive maintenance)

The main idea is to design a smart device that watches out for possible clogging areas to reduce manual intervention in de-clogging of government organisation, apartments, industries etc.

Smart kitchen spice dispenser

The design idea is to develop a smart kitchen spice dispenser for cooking to east the spices to be dropped easily into cooking recipes as required in good condition.