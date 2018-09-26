ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Dell Designathon 2.0: Remarkable designs & ideas using Dell Precision

Participants used Precision Tower 5820 and the Dell 43-inch Ultra HD 4K monitor

By

    The Dell Designathon 2.0 is a platform where technology meets master-mind creators. The Designathon 2.0 is a 24 hours long challenge, where participants have to come up with killer solutions to ( in fields of Architecture, Engineering, Manufacturing, Fashion & Lifestyle and Media & Entertainment) for 'enabling human progress through design for sustainable urbanization'.

    Dell Designathon 2.0: Remarkable designs & ideas using Dell Precision

    The winning teams were from Mumbai Hackerspace, Agribazaar, Satyam Engineering & Boiled Corn Productions.

    Dell Designathon 2.0 received a total of 339 applications to participate in the 2nd iteration of Designathon 2.0, out of which 40 teams with unique ideas and solutions were selected to participate in the event. Over the next few weeks, these teams received mentorship and guidance from the eminent personalities in the specific industry. This Designathon was conducted in collaboration with the Association of Designers of India (ADI).

    The Designathon 2.0 was conducted across four different cities to select the top entries from each city. Lastly, the top 10 teams participated in the finale of the challenge in Bengaluru.

    The participating team has to build their concept within 24 hours using Precision Tower 5820 and the Dell 43-inch Ultra HD 4K monitor and software of their choice. In fact, the same system was used in the making of the Antman and the Wasp.

    Dell Designathon 2.0: Remarkable designs & ideas using Dell Precision

    Top three exciting concepts from Dell Designathon 2.0

    Selfies for sustainability

    The core idea is to enable people by giving them a platform to propagate their small ways of bringing about a change in their daily lives. The concept will involve the production of example scenario videos to show how anyone can make a change to the environment with means of sustainability but doing one or more good acts, hashtagging it with and posting it on Facebook/Twitter and other social media channels. This becomes a very effective digital campaign for social change.

    No Clogging (preventive maintenance)

    The main idea is to design a smart device that watches out for possible clogging areas to reduce manual intervention in de-clogging of government organisation, apartments, industries etc.

    Smart kitchen spice dispenser

    The design idea is to develop a smart kitchen spice dispenser for cooking to east the spices to be dropped easily into cooking recipes as required in good condition.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 17:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue