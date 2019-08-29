ENGLISH

    Dish TV Introduces Long Term Plan For Inactive Users

    By
    |

    Dish TV has come up with new long-term packs and new recharge options for its inactive customers in Kerala. As a part of the offer, the company is providing five special packs priced between Rs 169 to Rs. 789 per month. The company has launched these ahead of Onam celebrations in the state. However, there is a catch, these prices are excluding taxes.

    Dish TV Introduces Long Term Plan For Inactive Users

     

    Here Are The Details:

    The new recharge packs include Classic Joy Malayalam where it offers all Malayalam channels, the second plan is called Premiere Malayalam that also comprises all the Malayalam channels, while the third plan is known as the Classic English which is for all the Malayalam & English subscribers, reports TelecomTalk.

    According to the report, the fourth and the last Premiere World plan offers a mix of all genres Malayalam, English, Sports, Kids and Infotainment channels and Titanium Pack.

    On the other hand, the long term plan includes the Kerala Max HD, Kerala Max English HD, and the Kerala Max English Sports HD. The Kerala Max HD comes with six months validity with an antenna for Rs. 2,482 and without it is available at Rs. 1,974.

    The Kerala Max English Sports HD plan is available at Rs. 2,965 with antenna. However, without the antenna it is available at Rs. 2,457. The Kerala English Sports HD is available at Rs. 3,135 with an antenna. The same pack is available for Rs. 2,696 without an antenna.

    Furthermore, under these long term plan, the users will get complete Malayalam Channels with English Movies, News, Kids, and Sports in HD.

    Our Thought

    Ever since TRAI has introduced new norms for DTH and cable operators many customers are not opting for the same as this the services are costlier than the earlier. Many customers have opted for the OTT services and have become inactive. So we believe the company has launched these plan to retain its subscribers. However, launching a plan for one region might not help the company to achieve its target.

    dish tv
    Thursday, August 29, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2019

