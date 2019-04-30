Dish TV reveals multi-TV policy for users: Reports News oi-Priyanka Dua The company has also announced the launch of new OTT player 'Watcho' which will focus on content- from original series, short films, on-the-go snackable video content and celebrity collaborations

Dish TV has now revealed multi-TV policy for those who need more connections, Telecomtalk reported.

According to a report under this new offer, users can choose four multiple TV connections in their house after paying Network Capacity Fee (NCF) of only Rs 50 per secondary connection.

The report also reveals that DTH subscriber can buy multiple connections under the same address and name however the first one will be known as parent connection and others are "child connections".

The company has also announced the launch of new OTT player 'Watcho' which will focus on content- from original series, short films, on-the-go snackable video content and celebrity collaborations to infotainment videos.

Watcho makes its debut in the OTT space with over 20 shows with several hours of original engaging content in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Watcho also offers 1000+ hours of library content including movies and short films. Subscribers can also enjoy their favorite TV shows and popular drama series through live or catch-up TV.

Watcho is focused on Short format storytelling apt for Digital consumption, with a content strategy focused on youth audience

across India and not just Urban Millennials. Watcho content cuts across all genres like Drama, Comedy, Thriller, Romance, Food, Fashion, and Poetry.

As an introductory offer, the existing and new users will have a free subscription to Watcho. The app is available to download and view on the Web, Play store, App store and has already crossed a hundred thousand downloads over the past few days across platforms.