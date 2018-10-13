Dish TV ropes in Ranveer Singh as its ambassador

Dish TV India's largest DTH company has signed Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its ambassador to attract the younger audience.

Anil Dua, Group CEO - Dish TV India Limited said: "This festive season, the brand will enter a new phase. With growth momentum on our side arising out of our existing initiatives and upcoming offerings, our new campaign will firmly position DishTV as the preferred entertainment brand in the country. In the same spirit, we are delighted to have Ranveer Singh as the face of the brand DishTV."

The company has also launched a new campaign for the brand. The campaign has been designed to showcase the brand in a completely new, bold avatar - signaling a new phase in the brand's life cycle.

Ranveer Singh said, "I'm extremely happy to be a part of DishTV, a pioneer brand that's as passionate about entertainment as I am. My experience shooting for this campaign is pretty much summarized by their tagline - Dish Nahi Dishkiyaon Hai Ye - fun, cool and entertaining. I'm excited and looking forward to everyone watching the TVC."

Moreover, this latest campaign which has been conceptualized by Enormous Brands is soon going live and will be running on air across GEC, Movies and popular regional TV channels.

It will be a 360-degree campaign that will also go live on all the key platforms - digital, print, radio, OOH and city activations this festive season. The campaign will also showcase a few of the innovative products & packages lined up for launch during the upcoming festive season and beyond.

Speaking on the new campaign, Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head - Marketing, Dish TV India Limited, said, "Our new ad campaign is here to woo the younger generation with the choice of our new brand ambassador and quirky campaign tagline - 'Dish Nahi Dishkiyaon'. As the tagline implies, DishTV is everything fun, cool and entertaining. With a slew of new products on the anvil coupled with irresistible packs and offers, our customers are sure to look at DishTV in a new light.