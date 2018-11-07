Diwali offers: Get heavy discounts on TVs, mobile phones, laptops from Reliance Digital

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Digital has announced Festival of Electronics in which the company is providing amazing deals and offers for its customers on products like televisions, mobile phones, home appliances, and laptops.

The Festival of Electronics will run from the November 3 to November 11 and will be available at all Reliance Digital and My Jio stores.

The company has also tied up with leading banks such as American Express, Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank to offer 10 percent cash back and easy finance options.

In its notification, Reliance Digital said, "With irresistible offers, guaranteed low prices and the widest selections of electronics, Reliance Digital will also be the ultimate destination for buying gifts and tech gadgets. These amazing deals are available across all categories - televisions, home appliances, mobile phones, laptops, and accessories."

Under this new program, the Samsung 55 inches UHD LED starting at Rs 34,990 & 49 inches FHD is also available at a great price. An additional cashback up to 15 percent is also offered from all leading banks on the whole LED range. The best in class, fully-loaded 55 inches Ultra HD/4K from leading brands are also available at interest-free EMI of just Rs 5,000.

On purchase of laptops, customers can get exclusive freebies like a 24 inches LED TV, all-in-one printer, sound bar and more.

Even the home appliances category has some exciting offers like 8 kg semi-automatic washing machine starting at Rs 6,990 and 190L DC Refrigerator starting at Rs 11,490.

"Every customer shopping at Reliance Digital will have the luxury of enjoying a personalized technology experience and the widest choice of products to help them find what is perfectly suited to them. These exclusive deals and offers will definitely help the customers give their home the makeover they were waiting for," notification added.