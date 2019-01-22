ENGLISH

Elon Musk might have plans to colonize Moon as well

Elon Musk might have dropped some new hints.

    The world got a glimpse of the Super Blood Wolf Moon eclipse, which was mainly seen in the US. Following the event, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted his favorite image of the event. But, what's more, interesting is that Musk hinted something about his company's future as well.

     

    The fans were quick to respond and asked many questions. One of which included queries about SpaceX going to the Moon. Suspiciously, Musk's only answer to that was a simple, "Yes".

    SpaceX has on multiple occasions detailed its plans to go to the Red Planet in the near future. But, the new comment from Musk could also mean that the firm is simultaneously making plans to get to the Moon.

    Well, with Musk there's no way of knowing for sure, as he has gone on record boasting the future plans out of which only half came to fruition. SpaceX is currently working for the Mars mission slated for 2024. The company has already tested its rocket which will have to be put through stringent tests before they build a bigger version.

    That will be a tough task because the company has other launches scheduled with NASA. But, it's still possible that SpaceX might still take the chance, so the only way to be sure is to wait for an official announcement.

    Previously, Elon Musk also showed off the actual photo of the SpaceX Starship spacecraft. Musk previously teased the spacecraft by posting the computer-generated image of the spacecraft. The spacecraft has more texture than the computer render we saw a few days ago.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
