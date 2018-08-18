Epson sold 30 million InkTank Inkjet printers globally

Epson today announced that cumulative global sales of its high-capacity InkTank inkjet printers have crossed 30 million units.

In India alone, Epson has sold in excess of 2.5 million InkTank printers since its launch in 2011. Epson also retained its No. 1 spot in the Inkjet printer market (by Volume and Value) for Q2 CY 2018.

"This achievement is a huge milestone for Epson. We have been consistently leading the InkJet printer market in India. Our in-depth understanding of the Indian market and customers have helped us deliver the best products and solutions," Siva Kumar, General Manager, Inkjet Printers at Epson India, said.

Espon said in FY2018 (ending March 2019), it will further accelerate the shift from conventional ink cartridge models to high-capacity InkTank models with the aim of establishing the latter as the inkjet printer mainstream.

In both emerging and advanced economies, the company will also continue to promote the replacement of laser printers with high-capacity InkTank inkjet printers by enhancing its lineup with products with overwhelming cost performance and enhanced ease-of-use.

Through these efforts, the company plans to sell 9.5 million high-capacity InkTank products globally in FY2018 - an increase of 20% compared to the previous fiscal year. This is expected to account for about 55 percent of total Epson inkjet printer sales. In India, Epson aims to sell approximately 800,000 InkTank printers in FY18-19.

