ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Epson sold 30 million InkTank Inkjet printers globally

Epson has sold in excess of 2.5 million InkTank printers since its launch in 2011. Epson also retained its No. 1 spot in the Inkjet printer market (by Volume and Value) for Q2 CY 2018

By:

Related Articles

    Epson today announced that cumulative global sales of its high-capacity InkTank inkjet printers have crossed 30 million units.

    Epson sold 30 million InkTank Inkjet printers globally

    In India alone, Epson has sold in excess of 2.5 million InkTank printers since its launch in 2011. Epson also retained its No. 1 spot in the Inkjet printer market (by Volume and Value) for Q2 CY 2018.

    "This achievement is a huge milestone for Epson. We have been consistently leading the InkJet printer market in India. Our in-depth understanding of the Indian market and customers have helped us deliver the best products and solutions," Siva Kumar, General Manager, Inkjet Printers at Epson India, said.

    Espon said in FY2018 (ending March 2019), it will further accelerate the shift from conventional ink cartridge models to high-capacity InkTank models with the aim of establishing the latter as the inkjet printer mainstream.

    In both emerging and advanced economies, the company will also continue to promote the replacement of laser printers with high-capacity InkTank inkjet printers by enhancing its lineup with products with overwhelming cost performance and enhanced ease-of-use.

    Through these efforts, the company plans to sell 9.5 million high-capacity InkTank products globally in FY2018 - an increase of 20% compared to the previous fiscal year. This is expected to account for about 55 percent of total Epson inkjet printer sales. In India, Epson aims to sell approximately 800,000 InkTank printers in FY18-19.

    In India, Epson aims to sell approximately 800,000 InkTank printers in the financial year 2018-2019.

    "Epson will further accelerate the shift from conventional ink cartridge models to high-capacity InkTank models with the aim of establishing the latter as the inkjet printer mainstream," said the company.

    Read More About: printers news
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue