Ericsson join hands with WFP to build efficiencies in TPDS

Ericsson on Tuesday announced its support to the World Food Programme(WFP) to develop customized ICT solutions that will bring efficiencies across the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) in Odisha.

Amitabh Ray, Head of Ericsson Global Services Center in India said: "This association with the WFP is in line with the Government's plan of having a robust ICT solution to manage the TPDS for achieving food security.

The partnership has been designed to address critical issues like efficient utilization of resources including access to food and reduced food wastage."

This project will benefit nearly 30 million people across 6200 Gram-Panchayats in Odisha, Ericsson said.

The solution will enable efficient logistics, strengthened governance and increased support to stakeholders throughout the food value chain.

The statement also said that as part of the project, officials at the State, District and Block level as well as representatives from Gram panchayats, Social Audit and Vigilance committees will be trained on how to use the solution and monitor the overall TPDS in the state.

Commenting on the event Hameed Nuru, "Ericsson's support will contribute towards building efficiencies in the TPDS to not only convenience beneficiaries, but also make it easier for governments and policymakers to provide oversight and accountability-that is backed by technology and real-time data."

In order to improve the distribution of food-grains across the country, the Department of Food and Public Distribution, in association with all States and Union Territories, is implementing a plan for end-to-end computerization of TPDS that involves Digitization of Beneficiary Database, Online Allocation of food-grains, Computerisation of Supply Chain Management and Grievance Redressal Mechanism and Transparency Portals.