Ericsson to showcase futuristic 5G and IoT use cases in its experience centre

Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson launched its first experience centre in India to showcase futuristic 5G and IoT use cases.

The company has also set up a 5G Centre of Excellence and Innovation Lab at IIT Delhi in July.

Aruna Sundararajan Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DOT), Govt. of India said: "With the pace at which technology is evolving, initiatives like these provide for discussions and understanding of new technologies and their application in the real world. The use-cases and innovations showcased today are truly cutting edge and reaffirm that mobile technology will go a long way in delivering quality healthcare and better experiences for mobile phone users, enterprise and the society overall."

The initiative is designed to fast-track 5G deployments in the country by bringing together telecom ecosystems, academia, industry, and start-ups.

Nitin Bansal, Head of Network Solutions MOAI, Ericsson said: "At Ericsson, we are committed to creating game-changing technology that is easy to use, adapt and scale, enabling our customers to capture the full value of connectivity. As in the case of the 5G Center of Excellence and Innovation Hub, we are looking at the Ericsson Studio in Gurugram becoming the hub for innovation and discussion on futuristic mobile technologies.

Here are some key technologies at Ericsson Studio

Connected Urban Transport: Designed to overcome this fragmentation, by monitoring and optimizing the available assets in cities. With a central dashboard overview of all connected assets that unites insights with actions, cities can solve their biggest traffic issues.

Internet of Skills: Internet of Skills refers to the ability to use communication networks that convey not only images and sound, but the sense of touch, combined with virtual reality technologies.

Mixed Reality Mining: Mixed Reality Mining demo displays the possibilities and future concepts on the AR and VR which can be adapted for a mining use case. It offers users a chance to experience what could be done with great connectivity.