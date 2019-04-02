Everything you should know about MG Motor's iSMART next Gen platform News oi-Priyanka Dua The company has also partnered with technology majors like Microsoft, Adobe, Unlimit, SAP, Cisco, TomTom, Panasonic and Airtel to offer this platform in India.

MG Motor has announced the launch of iSMART Next-Gen 5G-ready internet connected car platform that would power its upcoming cars.

MG Hector with iSMART NextGen will be the first internet car in India that will redefine connected mobility, the company informed.

The company has also partnered with technology majors like Microsoft, Adobe, Unlimit, SAP, Cisco, TomTom, Panasonic and Airtel to offer this platform in India.

The MG Hector will come with a 10.4-inch vertical interface that allows the driver to control the entire car system with just a touch or voice command.

This platform also has voice assistants like Alexa and Siri. Activated with'Hello MG', the voice assist allows over 100 commands, including opening and closing of windows and sunroof, ac control, navigation, etc. and works even under poor connectivity.

It is embedded with M2M sim that ensures that the car remains connected.

The owner can use the remote app to directly lock or unlock doors, turn on the ignition and switch on the air-conditioner. This is very useful in extreme weather conditions of India. It will also allow owners to schedule a service and keep track of service history.

Owners can locate their cars remotely and geofence it, so the car cannot be taken out of a predefined zone.

The company has also set up customer management service centre called the Pulse Hub which will enable eCall emergency response in all MG cars. If a car's airbags are deployed under an emergency condition, automatic messages are sent to the Pulse Hub and the registered phones along with a series of emergency response actions that get activated instantly.