Samsung has recently conducted an event in Samsung Opera House Bangalore to promote its India, Action, Ready campaign. I have received the opportunity to attend the event and know more about. During the event, I have interacted with Indian famous chief Saransh Goila who get us some important information about the campaign and how this will help the Indian creators to start with a low budget setup.

I have also get in touch with Ranjivjit Singh Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung India and ask him some exclusive questions about the growth of content creators in India and how this campaign will help those small creators who are unable to afford big bulky camera setup.

My first question to Sing was his views on how this initiative will help the young content creators? Will it change the long form video scenario? On this question, he responded saying, " Our findings suggest that GenZ and millennials are already using 'video' as their preferred format of expression on social media platforms. There is a definite shift from content 'consumption' to content 'creation'; this can be seen in the uptake of applications enabling users to go 'live' or record videos."

"Our campaign, India Ready Action allows users to participate by simply shooting a short 60 seconds video to depict 'Real India'. Our Galaxy A series of smartphones come with a host of disruptive features, including sophisticated rear cameras that are capable of shooting stunning super slow-mo, hyperlapse and wide-angle videos. The target audience is well versed with these and we are certain that these features will help the millennials be more creative in their expression," he added.

The next question which I shoot was what Samsung is planning to do to promote more creators? Over this question Sing replied that "Samsung recognizes and values the change driven by millennials and have realized that millennials are shifting towards an 'era of live' from the 'era of selfie'."

"Smartphones come packed with massive battery life in addition to features that allow users to create and share; our Smart TVs come with features like Live Cast that empowers consumers to seamlessly stream live moments from any remote location on to their Smart TVs."

In the e-mail interaction, he has also confirmed that the company has managed to sell 5 million units of Galaxy A series just in 7 days with a revenue of USD 1 billion. Now Samsung is aiming at $4 billion in India this year.