Win smartphones, Smart TVs with Samsung India Ready Action initiative News oi-Karan Sharma Samsung India, Ready Action allows you to participate in it and win Galaxy smartphones and Smart TVs. Here's how you can participate.

As a part of its flagship campaign, 'India, Ready Action' to engage with Indian millennials, Samsung in association with Instagram, on Friday, organized a consumer workshop to share tips on creating short impactful videos using smartphones. I have also got the chance to attend the event and witness the workshop. The event had sessions by representatives from Samsung and Instagram along with a special session by Celebrity Chef Saransh Goila who encouraged the audience to participate in the campaign and spoke about the power of video as a tool to break stereotypes.

Just in case if you don't know, Samsung's recently launched 'India, Ready Action' campaign urges Gen Z and Indian millennials to come forward and break stereotypes about India by uploading videos up to 60-seconds showcasing their vision of 'Real India'.

"Our recently launched Galaxy A series smartphones and Samsung Smart TVs enable people to move from an Era of Selfie to an Era of Live, where people foster more authentic and meaningful connections," Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung India, said.

'Indians only play cricket', 'Entertainment in India is limited to Bollywood', 'India is all about spicy food', 'India lacks nightlife' are some of the stereotypes millennials are attempting to break and showcase the emerging India story to the world. So far, the entries show football gaining traction in the country, fans enjoying music concerts, beautiful streets of India and the varied cuisines from different parts of the country.

Apart from this, the participants who share their view of Real India through short videos on themes such as food, places, entertainment and culture will be entitled to some awards. Participants can shoot videos using any smartphone and post on their Instagram accounts tagging @SamsungIndia, using the hashtags #IndiaReadyAction, #City and #Theme.

The videos that participants post on Instagram will be populated on a map of India that is hosted on a Samsung India microsite (www.samsung.com/in/IndiaReadyAction).

Every week, the company will announce 7 lucky participants who will get the latest Galaxy A70 smartphone. At the end of the campaign, 20 of the most interesting videos will be rewarded with Galaxy A80 smartphones and Samsung 43 inch Smart TVs.