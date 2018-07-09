Exclusive: Venus Browser plans to raise $2 million for product development

With an aim to garner 10 million subscribers by the end of this year, Venus Browser app by BlueSky Inventions is all set to run loyalty program in which the company will offer some cash back to its users.

"We are in the process of building the whole process around the loyalty program with our existing partners," Dinesh Prasad, Founder & CEO of BlueSky Inventions told us. He also said that it will redefine the experience people have got on the browser.

The browser, which is not as big as UC Browser or Opera Mini yet, may also go global by the end of this year.

The app was officially launched back in May and it is one of the first browsers offering hyper-regional content covering majoring Indian states.

It also contains news in all major languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali, Malayalam.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to raise $2 million for product development and user acquisition.

Currently, the company is talking to multiple venture capitalist for the same.

If you have not used Venus Browser, it offers a lightweight web platform for smartphones users with other functionalities like browsing, app store, and services. All the content inside the app is regionally based on user preference and location.

The user can do many things from this app like shopping, playing games, browse sites, listen to music, watch movies, etc with app size less than 5MB.

The homepage is designed considering complex India demographics (29 states and 23 languages) and consumer behaviors. Homepage serves three different kinds of data to the consumer like India centric, selected state-specific content and latest news.

Venus Browser also provides top pre-installed apps to users.

As of now, Venus Browser has more than 50,000 downloads on Google Play Store. But the competition might be tough for the new browser as there are other browsers such as UC Browser and Opera mini which have over 500 mn and 100mn downloads respectively.