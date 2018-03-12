Facebook AR camera app gets Real-World Tracking Markers effects

The social networking giant Facebook is reportedly working on a new feature for its camera app that allows AR effects based on real-world tracking markers. As per reports from the Beebom the company is currently testing the feature for its camera app.

It is being further reported that the feature that is available for closed beta testers, also works with the posters of two new upcoming movies, including the Ready Player One and The Wrinkle in Time. Facebook also demonstrated the feature in the video and the demonstration implies that when the camera is pointed at the poster of the upcoming movie, it overlays a window which shows the virtual Oasis world.

Further the social media giant has not made any revelations at the moment and there is no information about a final release, however, while considering the fact that the movie, Ready Player one is hitting the theatres on March 29, Facebook might also roll out the feature soon for the masses.

In our previous article, we covered that the Facebook's messaging app Messenger Lite gets much-awaited video calling feature for Android. The video calling service, however, was available for it Messenger service but was not available for the Messenger Lite version. The new video calling feature on the lite version is expected to provide a rich and vibrant experience of face to face video calling experience on the android devices.

Facebook messenger lite comes with a number of core messaging abilities including audio calls, text messaging and sharing pictures and links among others. The Facebook Messenger Lite app is lightweight weighing at just 10MB and is available for download on Google PlayStore. The new update will be rolled out in the coming days for android users. You can read the complete story here.

