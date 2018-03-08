Facebook Messenger Lite receives much awaited video calling for android

Facebook's messaging app Messenger Lite gets much-awaited video calling feature for Android. The video calling service, however, was available for it Messenger service but was not available for the Messenger Lite version. As per some reports from the Android Advices, the new video calling feature on the lite version is expected to provide a rich and vibrant experience of face to face video calling experience on the android devices.

The report further suggests that the Facebook messenger lite comes with a number of core messaging abilities including audio calls, text messaging and sharing pictures and links among others. The Facebook Messenger Lite app is lightweight weighing at just 10MB and is available for download on Google PlayStore. The new update will be rolled out in the coming days for android users.

The other interesting feature is that using this app a user can also toggle from video call to audio call by simply tapping the video tab which is at the bottom of the app and it instantly switches the call to video. Being light in weight this app allows a user to make calls even in slow internet connectivity which is pretty useful.

Facebook Messenger Tips and Tricks [MUST WATCH] - GIZBOT

In recent events, Facebook had also released "Community Finder" tool which is under the #SheMeansBusiness program that was announced back in 2016 in order to empower working class women. Facebook's new tool will give female entrepreneurs the option to connect and share resource and pieces of advice with each other in order to grow their businesses.

Facebook is rolling out this tool to mark the celebration of Women's day.

The social media giant will also launch a 'Credit Her' campaign that would help users to give credit to a women entrepreneur for their contribution. Beginning from today users can also show their support to the working class women and can show their gratitude and support to women through cards, photo frames and backgrounds for text posts on the platform. You can read the complete story here.