Facebook's new tool is all about women empowerment

The social networking giant Facebook is launching "Community Finder" toll which is under the #SheMeansBusiness program that was announced back in 2016 in order to empower working class women. Now fresh reports are surfacing over the web stating that Facebook is set to launch a new tool that will give female entrepreneurs to connect and share resource and pieces of advice with each other in order to grow their businesses. Facebook is rolling out this tool to mark the celebration of Women's day.

It is being further reported that the social media giant will also launch a 'Credit Her' campaign that would help users to give credit to a women entrepreneur for their contribution. Beginning from today users can also show their support to the working class women and can show their gratitude and support to women through cards, photo frames and backgrounds for text posts on the platform.

Further reports from IANS suggest that over a fourth of the total conversation about International women's day on the site's platform was led by 18 to 24-year-old females. It is being reported that"Forty percent of active groups on Facebook were created by women whereas seventy percent of all the fundraisers were created by females on the social networking platform and around 43 percent of pages are owned by women, which is a substantial figure.

