Facebook Campus, A Student-Only Section Is Now Official News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Facebook has come up with Campus, which is a new section within the main app. This section is meant for college and school students. Campus lets students interact with only with fellow students, join groups, access Campus-only News Feed, join events, and Campus Chats that are group chat rooms. Basically, this section lets students live the real on-campus life online.

There is Campus Directory as well that lets students find and make friends with fellow students from the same institution. The notable aspect is that Facebook Campus does not let students interact with those across campuses. They can find and make friends with and interact with students of the same institution as in the real-world scenario.

Facebook Campus Details

To access Facebook Campus, students need to give their .edu mail addresses and their year of graduation. Once they are in, they need to create a new profile for the Campus section. Though the profile will be new, the profile photo and cover image of the Facebook profile will be used here as well. Students will get the ability to add or remove classes, minors, majors, dorm and hometown information.

With more details, students can find their classmates who have commonalities. And, it provides Facebook with more details about what exactly they are studying and who they are connecting to. The social networking platform will be able to figure out relevant platform ads accordingly.

Privacy Is Priority

A separate profile for the Campus section makes sense as students might not want to share all their college-related details on their public profile. Also, if a student has blocked someone on Facebook, then the user will be blocked even in the Campus profile and vice versa. Also, if someone violates community guidelines on Facebook, then the person cannot join Campus. Alumni can remain on Campus but Facebook will send a notification suggesting them to leave the same if it is irrelevant.

When To Expect?

As of now, Facebook Campus is not a global feature. It has just been announced and is on a pilot with 30 universities in the US including Virginia Tech, Vassar, University of Louisville, Northwestern, and John Hopkins to mention a few.

