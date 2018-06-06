Facebook can now lip-sync a user’s voice to popular songs on live stream

Facebook has announced in an official blog post that it has figured a solution for the unwanted use of the copyright music on its platform. Along with this Facebook has also introduced a popular 'Lip syncing to music' feature from the Musical.ly along with a little twist.

It is being reported that Facebook has been working along with the music industry to make deals and library of hit songs or artists accessible on its platform for quite a while. It is being suggested that the deals have already come through and a user will now be able to add songs from the artists including Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, along with some other pop artists to their personal videos.

The other feature which the social media giant is currently testing is Lip Sync Live. The Lip Sync Live feature is becoming popular among the teenagers and Facebook's implementation is a bit similar to that of Musical.ly or the Dubsmash. There is only a minor difference in Facebook Lip Sync Live as compared to Dubsmash and Musical.ly.

The Musical.ly and Dubsmash allows a user to lip sync and records offline, whereas Facebook will offer the same experience in the live streaming feature only. This implies that a user can pick trending songs like "Havana" by Camila Cabello and 'Gods Plan" by Drake and even the old classics like "Welcome to the Jungle" by Guns N' Roses for users live stream, as they sing along.

Further, a user will also be able to invite friends/family to join them and sing along. Following the recent tie-ups with the music labels, the social media giant could have a wide range of songs for the users to sing along to. When broadcasting with the Lip Sync Live, friends will be able to have a look at the name of an artist and the song that is highlighted on the video and can also follow the artists on the Facebook simply by a tap. The new feature at the moment is available only for a select market. The company is also looking for more creative ways to incorporate music into its platform, by introducing them to Stories and more.