Facebook to remove its Trending section starting next week

The social media giant Facebook today said that it will remove its Trending section starting next week.

The company had introduced Trending in 2014 and it was only available in five countries and accounted for less than 1.5 percent of clicks to news publishers on an average.

"We will remove Trending from Facebook next week and we will also remove products and third-party partner integrations that rely on the Trends API," said Alex Hardiman, Head of News Products in an official blog post.

Alex said: "We've seen that the way people consume news on Facebook is changing to be primarily on mobile and increasingly through news video."

The latest issue arose after two years when Gizmodo published a report saying that Facebook is suppressing conservative news.

Meanwhile, the company is exploring new ways to help people stay informed about timely updates. For example

1) Breaking news where Facebook is running a test with 80 publishers across North America, South America, Europe, India and Australia lets publishers put a "breaking news" indicator on their posts in News Feed and notifications

2)Today In in which there will be dedicated section on Facebook for the latest breaking and important news from local publishers in their city, as well as updates from local officials and organizations.

3) The company will also introduce News Video in Watch in the US where people can view live coverage, daily news briefings and weekly deep dives that are exclusive to Watch.

"People tell us they want to stay informed about what is happening around them and we're investing in ways to better draw attention to breaking news when it matters most," Facebook further said in a blog post.

In recent past, the company has also announced three strategies to reduce to stop false news from spreading on its platform that includes removing accounts and content that violate community standards or ad policies, reduce the distribution of false news and inauthentic content like clickbait and inform people by giving them more context on the posts they see.

This approach roots out the bad actors that frequently spread fake stories. It dramatically decreases the reach of those stories. And it helps people stay informed without stifling public discourse, the company said.