Facebook employee quits job after facing harassment

Sophie Alpert quit her job at Facebook this month after facing harassment at the workplace. All you need to know.

    A Facebook engineering manager named Sophie Alpert quit her job this month after facing harassment at the workplace. She criticised the social media giant for lack diversity. Alpert was the head of a key open-source project called React at Facebook. On January 11 she posted a tweet saying, "Today's my last day at Facebook". In the internal post-CNBC spotted the reason behind the resignation.

    According to her post, she has been harassed by her colleagues after criticising the lack of diversity at the company.

    "Facebook is good for many people, but it's not the right place for me right now," she wrote on Workplace by Facebook. "I want to spend my time at a place willing to push further on diversity and inclusion. One where it's not OK to write on Workplace that white privilege doesn't exist.

    "One where if I call out that our board has too many white men, I don't get harassed by other employees on Blind with transphobic messages saying I should be fired," she added.

    Later, a Facebook spokesperson told CNBC that the company don't tolerate any kind of harassment and has "clear policies about how people should communicate with and treat each other at Facebook".

    Facebook has also announced a new set of ground rules for communication at work. Back in November, the company said that they are planning to set up a policy in which employees can settle sexual harassment claims against their colleagues in private and file a court case against them.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
