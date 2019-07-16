Facebook, HDFC Bank Join Hands With CSC To Empower Rural Women Entrepreneurs News oi-Priyanka Dua

To empower rural women with digital marketing skills, Common Services Centre (CSC) has partnered with Facebook and HDFC Bank.

Under this new partnership, Facebook and CSC have jointly designed and developed a digital curriculum to train 2.5 lakh women entrepreneurs in digital marketing across the country.

As part of this initiative called '#Digital Beti', Facebook and CSC will provide training to 5000 women VLEs in the ten States of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Bihar, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. These women VLEs, as Master trainers, will train rural entrepreneurs, to bring them online to enhance their business and gain market access.

"We have created a toolkit for curriculum and training on digital marketing which will create new and exciting opportunities for women entrepreneurs. We also have prepared a safety kit to make FB users, particularly women, about the safety of data and its privacy," said Managing Director, Facebook India, Ajit Mohan said at the CSC Diwas.

Meanwhile, HDFC and CSC have launched a credit card for small and medium enterprises across the country. This will be based on credit requirement assessed through online submission of a bank statement. This will be similar to Kisan Credit card. HDFC will also enable one lakh CSCs in providing banking and related services across the country. An agreement to this effect was signed in the presence of Aditya Puri, MD-HDFC.

"Today we are launching Credit Card with HDFC, known as an HDFC-CSC credit card for small and medium businesses. Through this, HDFC and CSC relationship will transform rural credit mechanism in India", said CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Tyagi.

Best Mobiles in India